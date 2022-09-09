Kelli O'Hara, Deborah S. Craig & More to Celebrate the Late Broadway Legend Mary Rodgers at Symphony Space

Symphony Space will present an evening exploring late Broadway legend Mary Rodgers and her just-published memoir Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers, co-written by New York Times Chief Theater Critic Jesse Green (The Velveteen Father: An Unexpected Journey to Parenthood, O Beautiful), on September 18. The evening of readings and music features Green, actresses Deborah S. Craig (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Me Time) and Kelli O'Hara (The King and I), and author Meg Wolitzer (The Wife, The Interestings).

As the composer of the wildly entertaining musical Once Upon a Mattress, author of the hilarious children's novel Freaky Friday, and daughter of another rather iconic composer, Rodgers holds nothing back in her posthumous memoir, which is a hybrid of her own words with commentary by Green. Reviewing Shy for The New York Times, Daniel Okrent writes, "I've never read a more entertaining (and more revealing) book about Broadway. Rodgers's voice careens between intimate, sardonic, confessional, comic. The book is pure pleasure-except when it's jaw-droppingly shocking." At Symphony Space, Jesse Green will discuss the memoir with Meg Wolitzer, who recently became the host of Symphony Space's Selected Shorts public radio program and podcast; Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O'Hara will read from the book; and Deborah S. Craig will perform.

The event takes place at 5pm in the Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater at Symphony Space (250 95th Street) at 8pm EST. Tickets are $32 ($29 for Symphony Space Members, and $17 for those 30 and under) and can be purchased at symphonyspace.org.

About Symphony Space

Symphony Space is a multi-disciplinary performing arts center where bold programming, presented in a uniquely warm and welcoming environment, forges indelible relationships between artists and audiences.

Symphony Space's fundamental mission is to connect art, ideas, and community through their performances and their commitment to literacy and education through the arts. Known for an array of ground-breaking programs, including Selected Shorts, their immersive Wall to Wall concerts, and their innovative Global Arts education initiative, Symphony Space presents a full slate of original, affordable (and free) programming within New York City and in communities throughout the country through tours, public radio broadcasts, podcasts, and virtual events. On their stages and in the classrooms they serve, Symphony Space fosters access to the arts through all the disciplines.

Symphony Space was founded in the belief that the arts bring people together, transcend barriers, and celebrate both our similarities and differences. Through adventurous and impactful performances, commissions, and conversations, Symphony Space continues to invigorate these guiding principles, harnessing the power of the arts to engage, inspire, and build community.