Kayla Moore Joins the Cast of THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY! Off-Broadway

TikTok's Kayla Moore is now starring in Off-Broadway's hit The Office! A Musical Parody, playing the role of Angela & Others.

The cast also features Annabelle Grace Woodard, Owen Harrison, Steven Makropoulos, Emily Boggs, Excelsa De Jesus, Dean Yurecka, Morgan Haney, Isabela Gaya, and Ned Way.

Kayla Moore is best known for her performance as "Sharpay" in a production of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Yorktown Stage. Videos from the production have accumulated millions of views on TikTok and Instagram. Early last year, she was featured on the popular Instagram page, "letshearitforthechoice" created by Jimmy Larkin. Larkin wrote, "... A HSM option I never knew I needed but will now never unhear..." beneath a clip of Moore performing an option up in "We're All In This Together." She has accumulated over 27 thousand followers on her TikTok platform, and gained a rapidly growing view rate with over 30 million views and over 4 million likes.

Past roles include "Elle" in LEGALLY BLONDE and "Cinderella" in INTO THE WOODS at NCCA Jean's Playhouse, as well as "Madge" in PICNIC with Harrison Players for which she was nominated for "Best Performer in a Play" by the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards. Most recently, she performed as a lead vocalist at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in their cirque style holiday spectacular: CIRQUE: THE SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS. She has performed in numerous cabarets, one this past fall at The Green Room 42 with Broadway veteran Desi Oakley, Erin Rosenfield (Grey House on Broadway), Paige Cilluffo, and Andy Hartman in "You Crazy Child: A Birthday Cabaret" created by and starring Gabby Rosenbloom. Moore also performed at Don't Tell Mama this past fall alongside TikTok star Molly Kavanaugh as well as Hannah Bonnet ("Elle Woods" National Tour of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL).

More about Moore can be found on her website: kaylasophiemoore.com or on her social media platforms: Instagram and TikTok @kayla___moore.

THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Assaf Gleizner, with its home in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street, 3rd Floor), is just one of many musical parodies that the duo has written together. The show features the same cast and iconic moments that we all know and love from the hit TV show. Come step into Dunder Mifflin in this immersive parody and "work" with your favorite officemates. The Theater Center is also currently home to Bob and Tobly's other parodies Singfeld! An Unauthorized Musical Parody about Nothing and Friends! The Musical Parody, as well as NYC's longest running Off-Broadway production Perfect Crime.

