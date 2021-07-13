Katrina Lenk, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ashley Park, Betty Gilpin & More Stars Join MOTHERHACKER and RED FRONTIER Podcasts

With the pandemic last year shutting down Broadway and other live shows, fiction podcasts such as Motherhacker and Red Frontier provided opportunities for Broadway actors to continue performing and entertaining audiences, via an alternative medium.

In Motherhacker season two, star Carrie Coon is joined by a phenomenal voice cast including Lucas Hedges, Tavi Gevinson, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Katrina Lenk, and Quincy Tyler Bernstine. In the scam-landscape of a pandemic, Bridget (Carrie Coon) gets caught in a crisis of loyalty between her hacker life, the FBI, and her own family. The entire first and second seasons of Motherhacker can be binged now, exclusively on Spotify (the full second season dropped on June 7).

Listen below!

Red Frontier, a new series that premiered on June 14, stars Betty Gilpin in the lead role as Commander Taylor Fullerton, who is haunted by the mysterious tragedy that killed her crew as she alone continues on their one-way mission to colonize Mars against all odds. Joining Gilpin in the voice cast are Finn Wittrock, Ashley Park, Charlie Barnett, Kara Young, and Maria Dizzia. (Fun fact: NASA provided sounds/audio for the podcast, helping to add a layer of authenticity and immersiveness to the show's space setting.)

Listen below!