Kate Berlant's One Woman Show KATE, Directed by Bo Burnham, to Return Off-Broadway in December

KATE, the one-woman show from comedian Kate Berlant and directed by Bo Burnham, will return with an encore eight-week engagement this winter following its buzzy, sold-out premiere run. The strictly-limited return engagement will begin performances at the Connelly Theater (220 East 4th Street) on December 18, 2022, playing through February 10, 2023. A New York Times Critic's Pick, KATE premiered Off Broadway in September 2022 and quickly became the talk of the town, running through October 8, 2022. Tickets for the return engagement are now on sale at KateShow.net.

KATE is produced by Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia, Bo Burnham and Eli Bush. Tickets (starting at $39.00) and more information can be found at KateShow.net. The performance schedule is as follows: Mondays - Saturdays at 7 pm, and Saturday matinees at 3 pm, with the following exceptions: shows on December 24 and December 31 are at 2 pm and 6 pm; additional show on Sunday, January 15 at 7 pm; no shows December 26 and January 16. Running time for KATE is 80 minutes, no intermission.

Kate Berlant is a comedian and actress with notable appearances in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Boots Riley's Sorry to Bother You, Warner Bros' Don't Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde. She has appeared in television series including Search Party, Transparent, and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, and most recently A League of Their Own on Amazon Prime. Kate can be seen opposite John Early in their sketch comedy special Would it Kill You to Laugh? on Peacock and her FX comedy special "Cinnamon in the Wind" is now streaming on Hulu. Her performances have been commissioned by The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles.

Connect with KATE

KateShow.net

Instagram & Twitter: @KateBerlant