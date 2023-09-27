Kate Baldwin, Allison Blackwell & More to Perform at Kaufman Music Center's Broadway Close Up Series

Fall 2023 Broadway Close Up performances explore jukebox musicals, Hal Prince and hit shows by Bobby Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and more.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

A longtime favorite of NYC's most knowledgeable and enthusiastic musical theater fans, Kaufman Music Center's Broadway Close Up series takes audiences behind-the-scenes of iconic musicals, exploring the lives and work of some of musical theater's most fascinating figures.

Fall 2023 Broadway Close Up performances explore jukebox musicals, Hal Prince and hit shows by Bobby Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Brian Yorkey & Tom Kitt and Amanda Green.

Hosted by Sean Hartley, the 2023 concerts feature performances by Kate Baldwin, Allison Blackwell, Nick Cearley, Nikki Renée Daniels, Lora Lee Gayer, Jason Gotay, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Elena Ricardo, Jason Robinson, Nicholas Rodriguez, Kirsten Scott, Matthew Scott, A.J. Shively, Gabrielle Stravelli, Sally Wilfert, Michael Winther, Alysha Umphress and more TBA.

Performances:

Monday, October 23, 7:30 pm


Jukebox: The Musical
This high-energy exploration of jukebox musicals features hit songs from Jersey Boys, Jagged Little Pill, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Ain't Misbehavin', The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise, Moulin Rouge and The Cher Show. Directed by Parker Esse and music directed by Nate Patten.

Monday, November 13, 7:30 pm


Party at the Princes'
Hal Prince worked with a remarkable list of theater luminaries, producing and directing some of the most successful and iconic shows of the 20th century, including Fiddler On The Roof, Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd, West Side Story and Parade. A stellar lineup of Broadway Close Up cast members will drop by this festive soirée to sing songs by Stephen Sondheim, Kander & Ebb, Bock & Harnick and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Music directed by Evan Rees.

Monday, December 4, 7:30 pm


The Writers' Room
Hear how a group of young writers who met in the BMI Workshop went on to influence Broadway: Bobby Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Avenue Q, Book of Mormon, Frozen), Brian Yorkey & Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, If/Then) and Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody, Mr. Saturday Night). Music directed by Cynthia Meng.

3-concert subscription: $155
Single tickets: $65
Click Here

Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center
129 W. 67th St.
New York, NY 10023
Box Office: 212 501 3330




