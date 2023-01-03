Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KLEZMER IN THE KITCHEN to be Presented at AMT Theater This Month

The event will feature Frank London's Klezmer Brass All Stars-with Yiddish singer extraordinaire, Eleanor Reissa, and more.

Jan. 03, 2023  

On January 11, 2023, at AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street, The New York Klezmer series will present: Klezmer in the Kitchen! (Hell's Kitchen). The event will feature Frank London's Klezmer Brass All Stars-with Yiddish singer extraordinaire, Eleanor Reissa; and a Klezmer String Super group -Bob Cohen, Jake Shulman-Ment, Pete Rushefsky Trio, with an added bonus reading and book signing by Eleanor Reissa of her acclaimed new memoir, The Letters Project: A Daughter's Journey.

"Among the most exciting "new" developments in modern Jewish music has been the late 20th-century rediscovery of klezmer, folk music of the itinerant European Jewish musicians that traveled with them on their journey to the New World." Marsha B. Edelman

Tickets for this one night event can be had by going to AMT Theater website at amttheater.org or calling 917 388 2630. Tickets are $25/$20 for Students and Seniors.




