KATHLEEN TURNER: FINDING MY VOICE to be Presented at The Town Hall

Stage and screen icon Kathleen Turner returns to the New York stage in a one-woman show for one performance only - Kathleen Turner: Finding My Voice which documents the remarkable behind-the-scenes journey of her astonishing career. Finding My Voice will play The Town Hall on December 16 at 8PM, it was announced today by producer Ken Davenport.

Peppered with music from the great American songbook, Kathleen sings hits including "It's Only a Paper Moon", "I'd Rather Be Sailing", "On the Street Where You Live", and "Every Time We Say Goodbye," showcasing her trademark husky voice. Finding My Voice is a deeply personal show packed with humor, great music, and one of a kind insights from the lady herself.

Directed by Andy Gale (I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, Audra McDonald with The Boston Pops for PBS), Finding My Voice features musical direction, arrangements and accompaniment from Mark Janas (Hello Dolly! With Marilyn Maye, The Salon) and the production designer is Ed McCarthy.

Turner developed Finding My Voice in 2017 with Gale and Janas, and the show has played both nationally and internationally.

"In the show, I talk about growing up and how I started acting 42 years ago; then into present-day projects and the wild variety of work that I do," said Kathleen Turner. "I want to take audiences inside my life - about me, my adventures, what I've learned and what I believe in. In Finding My Voice, there's no hiding behind a character, but I really enjoy that."

Tickets for Finding My Voice are $57 - $97 with premium tickets available. Premium ticket holders receive a signed headshot of Ms. Turner.

Tickets can be purchased at www.KathleenTurnerOnTour.com or by calling (212) 997-6661.