John Patrick Shanley's MOUNTAIN GIRL to Have World Premiere Off-Broadway

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Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award, and Academy Award-winning playwright John Patrick Shanley, whose works include Doubt: A Parable and Moonstruck, will return Off-Broadway with the world premiere of Mountain Girl, a classic Shanley fable of conflicting generational attitudes toward sex and intimacy. Directed by Ivette Dumeng, the production will run November 4–22 at 154 Theatre, with an official opening on November 6th. The cast stars Tonya Cornelisse, Sophia DeMornay-O'Neal and Joey Welsh.

John Patrick Shanley's Mountain Girl is a whacked, cracked comic fable about Connie, an aspiring writer whose failing marriage and increasingly chaotic life sends her back to Colorado to confront the mother with whom she shares a Byzantine relationship. Their reunion reopens old wounds, including Connie's abandoned literary ambitions and a childhood spent in the shadow of her parents' troubled marriage. At the center of it all is Mountain Girl, a story Connie has never managed to finish and one her mother has never forgotten.

Two work-in-progress presentations of Mountain Girl were held in Los Angeles in 2022. The play was subsequently developed during a five-day workshop in Paris in the spring of 2025, concluding with an informal presentation for invited guests. NylonFusion Theatre Company and Axial Theatre's production at 154 Theatre marks the world premiere.

Mountain Girl's creative team includes Elizabeth Chaney (Set Design), Andy Evan Cohen (Sound Design), Lucky Pearto (Lighting Design), Janet Mervin (Costume Design), Karli Fisher (Stage Manager) and Daniel DeMello (Press Representative).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 06 Hrs 33 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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