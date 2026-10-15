John Patrick Shanley's MOUNTAIN GIRL to Have World Premiere Off-Broadway
Shanley's comic fable stars Tonya Cornelisse, Sophia DeMornay-O'Neal and Joey Welsh at 154 Christopher Street.
Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award, and Academy Award-winning playwright John Patrick Shanley, whose works include Doubt: A Parable and Moonstruck, will return Off-Broadway with the world premiere of Mountain Girl, a classic Shanley fable of conflicting generational attitudes toward sex and intimacy. Directed by Ivette Dumeng, the production will run November 4–22 at 154 Theatre, with an official opening on November 6th. The cast stars Tonya Cornelisse, Sophia DeMornay-O'Neal and Joey Welsh.
John Patrick Shanley's Mountain Girl is a whacked, cracked comic fable about Connie, an aspiring writer whose failing marriage and increasingly chaotic life sends her back to Colorado to confront the mother with whom she shares a Byzantine relationship. Their reunion reopens old wounds, including Connie's abandoned literary ambitions and a childhood spent in the shadow of her parents' troubled marriage. At the center of it all is Mountain Girl, a story Connie has never managed to finish and one her mother has never forgotten.
Two work-in-progress presentations of Mountain Girl were held in Los Angeles in 2022. The play was subsequently developed during a five-day workshop in Paris in the spring of 2025, concluding with an informal presentation for invited guests. NylonFusion Theatre Company and Axial Theatre's production at 154 Theatre marks the world premiere.
Mountain Girl's creative team includes Elizabeth Chaney (Set Design), Andy Evan Cohen (Sound Design), Lucky Pearto (Lighting Design), Janet Mervin (Costume Design), Karli Fisher (Stage Manager) and Daniel DeMello (Press Representative).
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