Jocunda Festival Presents THE GRACE OF GOD & THE MAN MACHINE

The production takes place on Sunday, October 25th at 8:00 p.m. EST on Zoom.

JOCUNDA FESTIVAL presents the award-winning playwright Robert Bowie Jr.'s Black Lives Matter play, THE GRACE OF GOD & THE MAN MACHINE, formerly known as "ONAJE", will appear on Sunday, October 25th at 8:00 p.m. EST on Zoom. Donations are $15.00. A Q&A with the playwright, director, actors and audience will follow led by Van Dirk Fisher, the director and founder of the Riant Theatre.

The Cast includes: C.E. Smith as Dan Claggett (Broadway credits include: The Full Monty), Toni SeaWright as Sarah Claggett (Broadway credits include: Street Corner Symphony), Tait Ruppert as Richard Middleman Sr. (Broadway credits include: Candida with Joanne Woodard), Duke Williams as Onaje William Claggett, AUSTIN SKY PARKER as Richard Middleman Jr., SHEILA-JOON AZIM as Belle O'Brien, PETER MENDES as Henderson, DEXTER FARREN HAAG as Andrew and RICH GREENE as the Narrator.

Donation: $15.00 to benefit Riant Theatre.

Racism. Violence. Voter Registration. These omnipresent themes are front and center in our national conscience and conversation on the precipice of a presidential election that many feel may seal the fate of our country. THE GRACE OF GOD & THE MAN MACHINE, an intricately plotted thriller, explores the consequence of racism on two individuals and their families.

Set in Eastern Maryland in the 1960's and 1987, two sons, one white one black, meet by chance on a road. They don't know it, but their families shared a life-altering connection years before. But now, their fate and their families' future may depend upon the choices they will be forced to make.

THE GRACE OF GOD & THE MAN MACHINE asks and allows the audience to ponder and answer: is the die forever cast by a one-time choice we make?

An O'Neill Theater Center semi-finalist, Onaje appeared at the 2018 Fringe Festival to rave reviews and sold out audiences. Theatre Is Easy gave Onaje its Best Bet designation and described its "high stakes story" as "the most dramatic, fleshed out near-cinematic play I have seen." Onstage Blog said Onaje "brilliantly brings a sense of warmth," and Blog Critic described the play as embodying "exquisite conceptualizations and themes."

"Having run this Zoom Play Reading Series since the pandemic began, I've developed directorial and visual techniques that makes our Zoom productions visually, emotionally and viscerally stimulating, something that some people haven't always associated with the play reading format," Van Dirk Fisher said. "And audience love the interactive and spirited Q and A that follows."

