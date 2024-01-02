Jesse James Keitel and Mark Nadler to Star in THE CHRISTINE JORGENSEN SHOW at 59E59 Theaters

The Christine Jorgensen Show begins previews on February 8 in 59E59’s Theater C and runs through March 3, 2024.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

59E59 Theaters, wild project productions and ADH Theatricals, LLC have revealed the cast for The Christine Jorgensen Show. Written by Donald Steven Olson and directed by Michael Barakiva & Zoë Adams, The Christine Jorgensen Show begins previews on February 8 in 59E59’s Theater C (59 E 59th Street, New York, NY 10022) and opens February 14 for a run through March 3, 2024.
 
The cast of The Christine Jorgensen Show will include Jesse James Keitel (“Queer as Folk”) and Mark Nadler (I’m a Stranger Here Myself).
 
The Christine Jorgensen Show will feature scenic design by Shoko Kambara, costume design by Suzanne Chesney, lighting design by Calvin Anderson, sound design by Jacqui Herter, and choreography by Banji Aborisade.
In the buttoned-up 1950s an ex-GI returned from Denmark as Christine Jorgensen, America’s first transgender celebrity.
The Christine Jorgensen Show is a musical re-telling of Jorgensen’s remarkable story along with that of Myles Bell, the forgotten song-and-dance man who helped her craft a nightclub act that transformed her from headline into headliner.
With an irresistible book and original songs by Donald Steven Olson, The Christine Jorgensen Show is a hilarious and heartfelt story about show business and living life on your own terms. 
The performance schedule for The Christine Jorgensen Show is as follows: Tuesday – Saturday at 7:30PM, Sunday at 2:30PM. Exceptions: there will be an additional performance Sunday February 11 at 7:30PM.
 
Tickets to The Christine Jorgensen Show are $35 and are on sale now at Click Here.
 
 

ABOUT wild project productions
 


wild project, a nonprofit producer and venue, is an innovator among producing companies, supporting the diverse independent theater, film, music, visual arts, and spoken-word artists of New York City. Since 2007, wild project has presented and produced theater that enriches, educates, and unifies its East Village community in an environmentally responsible green space. Located on E. 3rd St. in Manhattan, wild project curates resident companies in its 89-seat theater and devotes specific initiatives toward LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC projects and the work of local East Village artists, to ensure nonprofit theater sustains its roots in the community. wild project places the utmost importance on engendering a climate that supports the artists and cultivates artists who commit to artistic excellence, enrich the community and promote social equity.
 

ABOUT ADH Theatricals LLC
 


Founded and led by Andrew D. Hamingson, ADH Theatricals is dedicated to touring the highest quality drama and live performances from America and Europe to North America and beyond.
 

ABOUT 59E59 Theaters

59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.
 
www.59e59.org
 

 
BIOS
 


Jesse James Keitel

is an actress, writer, and advocate who has been pivotal in moving the needle for the LGBTQ+ community's timely representation in Hollywood. From her groundbreaking casting in David E. Kelley’s “Big Sky” on ABC, to her daring performance as Ruthie in the reboot of “Queer as Folk” and more recently making history as the first openly trans woman in “Star Trek” as Captain Angel in “Strange New Worlds.” She first broke onto the scene with her heartbreaking performance in the BAFTA and Student Academy Award winning “Miller and Son.” Soon after, Vogue named her one of the “Rising Stars Poised to Dominate in 2022” and she was awarded the “Human Rights Campaign Equality Award” that same year. Jesse James Keitel’s work has captured hearts, pushed boundaries, and helped pave the way for trans representation in television.
 

Mark Nadler

is the recipient of eight awards from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets, three Backstage Bistros, two New York Nightlife Awards, and two Broadway World Awards. Additionally, he was awarded two Bay Area Outer Critics’ Circle Awards. Mark has also been nominated for France’s prestigious Trophée de la Théâtre Musicale. He has been a soloist with major orchestras, playing everywhere from Carnegie Hall to Philadelphia’s 14,000 seat amphitheater at The Mann Center. His Off-Broadway show, I’m a Stranger Here Myself, was honored with a New York Nightlife Award, a Drama Desk nomination, and a nomination for Australia’s highest performing arts honor, the Helpmann Award.  www.MarkNadler.com




