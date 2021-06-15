Jesse Eisenberg, Ari Graynor, Hope Lauren, Jin Ha and More to be Featured in THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues will premiere tonight with an all new series of unforgettable performances on IGTV @24hourplays and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/. Fourteen actors have each been paired with one of fourteen writers who have crafted unique pieces especially for their actors. From 6 PM until 10 PM, new monologues will be published every 15 minutes.

The actors performing the series of Viral Monologues will include: Ari Graynor, ChelseaDee Harrison, Cindy Cheung, Erin Darke, David Krumholtz, David Rosenberg, Guy Boyd, Hope Lauren, Jin Ha, Merle Dandridge, Parvesh Cheena, Raviv Ullman, Sophie Zucker and Will Connolly.

Anna Ziegler, Audrey Lang, Charly Evon Simpson, Chisa Hutchinson, David Lindsay-Abaire, Edith Freni, Gabe McKinley, Grace McLeod, Jesse Eisenberg, Ken Greller, Mario Correa, Michael Mitnick, Nandita Shenoy and Steve Yockey will write the monologues.

Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated over 400 new free-to-view theater pieces that have been viewed millions of times. Actors and writers from across the American arts and entertainment industry have come together to write, rehearse, perform and produce new works in just 24 hours. The incredible lineup of luminaries who have written and performed for the Viral Monologues includes Alan Arkin, Wayne Brady, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Broderick, David Cross, Hugh Dancy, Andre De Shields, Daveed Diggs, Dagmara Domínczyk, Rachel Dratch, Minnie Driver, Jesse Eisenberg, Raul Esparza, Marcia Gay Harden, Santino Fontana, Tavi Gevinson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, William Jackson Harper, Daniel Dae Kim, Richard Kind, Aja Naomi King, David Lindsay-Abaire, Kenneth Lonergan, Vella Lovell, Zosia Mamet, Alex Moffat, Cynthia Nixon, Lynn Nottage, Brittany O'Grady, Larry Owens, Ashley Park, Pedro Pascal, David Hyde Pierce, Danny Pudi, AnnaSophia Robb, Andre Royo, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Shannon, Cobie Smulders, Patrick Wilson, Rita Wilson and many more.

New editions of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues stream on select Tuesday nights on IGTV @24hourplays, on The 24 Hour Plays' Facebook and YouTube channels, and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/.