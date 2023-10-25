Jeremy Stolle Joins YES! THE MUSICAL at IAMT

Jeremy Stolle will headline an educational workshop of Yes! The Musical at the Institute for American Musical Theatre, with presentations November 2-4, 2023. A recording artist and concert singer, Stolle most recently wrapped up 18 years in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera, performing multiple roles including the Phantom.

"I'm thrilled Jeremy is joining our Yes! The Musical workshop at IAMT," said Blaine Hopkins, producer and librettist of the show. "Getting the material into such experienced hands is great for the writing team, and the students will learn so much from him."

The workshop at the Institute for American Musical Theatre (556 W 158th St. at Broadway, 2nd Floor) and will have three invite-only performances November 2-4.

"Our students have been looking so forward to this workshop," says Michael Minarik, Owner and Director of IAMT, "and getting to work with a creative team of this calibre is just icing on the wedding cake."

Yes! the Musical is a new musical comedy from the Executive Producer of the TV series Say Yes to the Dress. It is directed & choreographed by Shea Sullivan, with book and lyrics by Blaine Hopkins and music and lyrics by Garrett Kotecki. Music Direction by Drew Wutke and Associate Musical Director Evan Swanson, with additional material by Joel Waggoner.

SUMMARY: After a surprise proposal from her boyfriend, Ashley's family and friends rush to plan the wedding of their dreams. But with the wedding day here, the bride still hasn't picked a dress. Mom micromanages, bridesmaids get drunk, and family secrets spill out -- all while a local reporter tries to cover every twist and turn. With an original score pulling from pop, rock, R&B and country, it's all leading up to a big, beautiful -- and expensive -- wedding! But will they say Yes? Yes! the Musical is a funny and emotional thrill ride about the joys and challenges of love -- and the power of saying Yes: to yourself, to life, and maybe even a dress.

BIOGRAPHIES

BLAINE HOPKINS (Book & Lyrics) Writer-Producer for film, TV and Broadway, Blaine has Executive Produced more than 40 TV series - including the international franchise hits Impractical Jokers and Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta. He is currently a founding member and Chief Content Officer of The Broadway Exchange (BWAYX), theatre's premiere digital fan engagement partner. A top graduate of NYU-Tisch, his films have played from Lincoln Center to Sydney, Australia to the British Film Institute. He Executive Produced Stephen Winters Jason & Shirley (with Sarah Schulman and Jack Waters), which is in the permanent collection at MoMA. Broadway: Chicken & Biscuits (co-Producer), the revival of Company with Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk (2022 Tony Award, Best Revival). Off-Broadway: A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet (DR2). Proud Angels Circle member, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. blainehopkins.com

GARRETT KOTECKI (Music & Lyrics) A Chicago-based singer-songwriter, Garrett's credits include Disney Channel, Nickelodeon and WWE. He co-wrote "Surf's Up" from the Teen Beach Movie, which charted at #1 on the Billboard charts. A Wisconsin native, Garrett moved to NYC to study music production. As a performer, he has played festivals across Europe and North America and was a featured artist at London Fashion Week. An accomplished visual artist, his charcoals and paintings can be seen at Gallery Victor in Chicago.

Drew Wutke (Music Director) One of NYC's most in-demand music directors, Drew creates at the piano, studio, stage, or screen alongside Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winners. Guest conductor: BeBe Winans' Born For This (Boston, DC; Bway forthcoming). He was also involved in the acclaimed/award-winning Fiasco's Into The Woods (McCarter, Roundabout). Recent solo shows include Kelli O'Hara, Mason Park, Billy Gilman, many more. In dev: For Tonight (US world premiere, forthcoming West End work- shop); I Am Cuban Pete (the Desi Arnaz bio-musical, NY premiere); Christina Crawford's Mommie Dearest; Belle of Tombstone; Jim Steinman's The Dream Engine; Made in the USA (w Hamilton resident director Patrick Vassell); Julian Fleisher's Measure of Success. Drew is a graduate of the OCU Music Masters program. @drewwutke.

Shea Sullivan (Director/Choreographer) Shea Sullivan is a NYC based Director and Choreographer. In pre Broadway development: SOPH, The Sophie Tucker Musical. Off-Broadway: Neurosis, R.R.R.E.D. (Chita Rivera Award Nomination), Polkadots (Atlantic Theatre, Off Broadway Alliance Award), and Pageant! (Drama Desk Nomination Best Revival). Select regional: Ragtime, Pageant (Lyric Theater of Oklahoma); The Music Man, Crazy For You, The Producers, The Will Roger Follies (Maltz Jupiter Theater, two Carbonell awards) ; Ragtime, Southern Comfort (Barrington Stage); A Christmas Carol (Ford's Theater); Dames at Sea (Bay Street Theatre). TV: Pan Am (ABC). Film: The Big Gay Musical ; Go Go Crazy ; Bojangles. Shea is a board member of The Ziegfeld Club, proud member of SDC and a 22-year faculty member at Broadway Dance Center and Steps on Broadway. She is excited to return to her roots as an alumnus of Oklahoma City University and 1st runner-up to Miss Oklahoma.