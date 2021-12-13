Jennifer Fouche Makes Special Appearance in B-BOY BLUES: THE PLAY

Downtown Urban Theater Festival in association with It's All Jood, Inc., production of B-Boy Blues: The Play drew the curtains on its sold-out four-performance off-Broadway engagement at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre/47th Street Theatre in New York City with a special appearance by Broadway's Jennifer Fouche. Fouche reprised the role of Mrs. Rivers, the mother of the lead character, Raheim, craftily played by Jaidus Mondesir.

Jennifer Fouche, who recently made her Broadway debut in Chicken & Biscuits, has appeared in Chicago, the National Tour, and Sistas: The Musical. She joined the talented B-Boy Blues cast that included Damone Williams as Mitchell, other lead character, and supporting cast members Reginald L. Barnes, Jermaine Montell, Ashton Harris, Stephfon Guidry, Tieisha Thomas and Kevin Dwayne.

B-Boy Blues is based on James Earl Hardy's groundbreaking, best-selling novel series, praised as the first gay hip hop love story. The book was first adapted for the stage in 2013 at the Downtown Urban Arts Festival.

B-Boy Blues: The Play is supported, in part, by funding from the New York City Council's Coalition of Theater of Color Initiative, administered by the Department of Cultural Affairs, and New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) Restart NY: Rapid Live Performance grants

program.

For more info visit duafnyc.com.