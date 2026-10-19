Jenn Colella and More to Star in Ava Geyer's FEEDING FRENZY on Audible

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Audible will premiere Feeding Frenzy, a new play from Audible Emerging Playwright Ava Geyer. Directed by Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane, Marjorie Prime), featuring two-time Tony nominee Johanna Day (Proof, Sweat), Silvia Dionicio (HBO's Task), and Tony nominee and Grammy Award winner Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Feeding Frenzy will be released as an Audible Original on November 5, 2026.

Good intentions motivate unthinkable actions in Ava Geyer's taut and psychologically deft horror-thriller Feeding Frenzy. Cindy is counting down the days until her daughter comes home for winter break—if only she can hold herself together long enough. River has been watching her mother spiral for years, and this isn't just another rough patch – it's the last one she's willing to endure. Out of fierce love and desperation, River's found a way to cure her mother's suffering permanently, and she's determined to see it through. As River's methods escalate from unsettling to alarming, Cindy must confront the question: what happens when the person who loves you most is willing to destroy who you are to save you? Studded with smart humor, underpinned by deep feeling, and full of never-saw-it-coming twists, Feeding Frenzy is a timely mother-daughter story about the unknowability of those we most adore.

ABOUT AVA GEYER

Ava Geyer is a Brooklyn-based playwright & screenwriter. Her play Feeding Frenzy (directed by Tony-nominee Anne Kauffman and starring two-time Tony nominee Johanna Day) releases as an Audible Original on November 5th, 2026. Her short film Wellness Check (directed by Jennifer Morris, winner of Shondaland Women's Directing Mentorship '22) is currently in post-production. She's developed plays with Rattlestick Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Alliance Theatre, Ensemble Studio Theatre and White Horse Theater. Her plays include Death Cleaning (developed with Tony-nominee John Ellison Conlee), Monster (Kendeda Award finalist), Big Splash (Visionary Award) and B-Storm (published by Concord Theatricals). She is an alumna of the Obie-winning writers' group EST/Youngblood and was a two-time Creative Resident at SPACE on Ryder Farm. MFA: UC San Diego '19. BA: Princeton University '15.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 12 Hrs 17 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming