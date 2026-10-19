Jenn Colella and More to Star in Ava Geyer's FEEDING FRENZY on Audible
Feeding Frenzy will be released as an Audible Original on November 5, 2026.
Audible will premiere Feeding Frenzy, a new play from Audible Emerging Playwright Ava Geyer. Directed by Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane, Marjorie Prime), featuring two-time Tony nominee Johanna Day (Proof, Sweat), Silvia Dionicio (HBO's Task), and Tony nominee and Grammy Award winner Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Feeding Frenzy will be released as an Audible Original on November 5, 2026.
Good intentions motivate unthinkable actions in Ava Geyer's taut and psychologically deft horror-thriller Feeding Frenzy. Cindy is counting down the days until her daughter comes home for winter break—if only she can hold herself together long enough. River has been watching her mother spiral for years, and this isn't just another rough patch – it's the last one she's willing to endure. Out of fierce love and desperation, River's found a way to cure her mother's suffering permanently, and she's determined to see it through. As River's methods escalate from unsettling to alarming, Cindy must confront the question: what happens when the person who loves you most is willing to destroy who you are to save you? Studded with smart humor, underpinned by deep feeling, and full of never-saw-it-coming twists, Feeding Frenzy is a timely mother-daughter story about the unknowability of those we most adore.
ABOUT AVA GEYER
Ava Geyer is a Brooklyn-based playwright & screenwriter. Her play Feeding Frenzy (directed by Tony-nominee Anne Kauffman and starring two-time Tony nominee Johanna Day) releases as an Audible Original on November 5th, 2026. Her short film Wellness Check (directed by Jennifer Morris, winner of Shondaland Women's Directing Mentorship '22) is currently in post-production. She's developed plays with Rattlestick Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Alliance Theatre, Ensemble Studio Theatre and White Horse Theater. Her plays include Death Cleaning (developed with Tony-nominee John Ellison Conlee), Monster (Kendeda Award finalist), Big Splash (Visionary Award) and B-Storm (published by Concord Theatricals). She is an alumna of the Obie-winning writers' group EST/Youngblood and was a two-time Creative Resident at SPACE on Ryder Farm. MFA: UC San Diego '19. BA: Princeton University '15.
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