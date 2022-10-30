Jay Rogers, Award-Winning Performer and Director, Has Passed Away

According to various reports, award-winning performer and director Jay Rogers passed away on Friday, October 28th.

Rogers was nominated for the 1996 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance in When Pigs Fly. He has also been seen as The Wizard in The Transport Group's 2015 revival of Once Upon A Mattress starring Jackie Hoffman. Other Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include Cleavage, and Whoop-Dee-Doo!.



Rogers was a multiple Bistro Award winner, and a mainstay in the New York Cabaret scene as a performer and director, most recently staging and choreographing the MAC award-nominated Ricky Retzel's Broadway. Other directing credits include John Epperson: The Artist Formerly Known as Lypsinka at Joe's Pub, An Evening with Richard Skipper: The Magic of Believing, and many more.

Rogers is survived by his husband Aaron Morishita.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Jay Rogers, a talented, witty, and one-of-a-kind award-winning performer. He will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/vow4z2jDKZ - BistroAwardsNYC (@BistroAwardsNYC) October 29, 2022