Jay Rogers, Award-Winning Performer and Director, Has Passed Away
According to various reports, award-winning performer and director Jay Rogers passed away on Friday, October 28th.
Rogers was nominated for the 1996 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance in When Pigs Fly. He has also been seen as The Wizard in The Transport Group's 2015 revival of Once Upon A Mattress starring Jackie Hoffman. Other Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include Cleavage, and Whoop-Dee-Doo!.
Rogers was a multiple Bistro Award winner, and a mainstay in the New York Cabaret scene as a performer and director, most recently staging and choreographing the MAC award-nominated Ricky Retzel's Broadway. Other directing credits include John Epperson: The Artist Formerly Known as Lypsinka at Joe's Pub, An Evening with Richard Skipper: The Magic of Believing, and many more.
Rogers is survived by his husband Aaron Morishita.
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Jay Rogers, a talented, witty, and one-of-a-kind award-winning performer. He will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/vow4z2jDKZ- BistroAwardsNYC (@BistroAwardsNYC) October 29, 2022
I am sad beyond words. ? There will never be anyone like the enormously gifted Jay Rogers. One of the most talented, funniest and dearest people I've ever known. My deepest sympathy to his beloved, husband Aaron Morishita. God Bless. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Ve5nGsR6pF- Steve Hayes (@SteveHayesTOQ) October 29, 2022