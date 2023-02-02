Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More on Virtual Events

Jaspal Binning, Almeria Campbell, Rema Webb & More Join Abingdon Theatre Company's Virtual Festival of Short Plays

The festival is set to take place February 23-24, 2023 at 7PM EST via Abingdon’s YouTube channel.

Feb. 02, 2023  
Jaspal Binning, Almeria Campbell, Rema Webb & More Join Abingdon Theatre Company's Virtual Festival of Short Plays

Abingdon Theatre Company has announced casting for their 3rd annual Virtual Festival of Short Plays; a festival set to shed light on stories written by BIPOC playwrights. The selected plays that will be presented are Soup Kitchen Saintz by Cris Eli Blak, The Reverend Dr. Paul(i) Murray by Ada A., Miles to Go by Alexis Krysten Morgan, and Threat Assessment by Maximillian Gill. The festival is set to take place February 23-24, 2023 at 7PM EST via Abingdon's YouTube channel which can be found here.

The cast for the 4 selected plays will feature Jaspal Binning (NBC's New Amsterdam), Almeria Campbell (Netflix's "Madam Secretary"), Charlotte Cohn (La Boheme), Florencia Cuenca (Desaparecidas) Jeffrey Grover (HBO's "Succession"), Joe Joseph (The Kite Runner), Jamil A.C. Mangan (CBS's "Blue Bloods"), Dave Tyrik, Kristin Watson, Rema Webb (The Music Man), and Curtis Wiley (Ain't Too Proud).

The festival will feature direction by Chari Arespacochaga, Alberto Bonilla, Deidre Goodwin, and Reva Stover.

It is Abingdon Theatre Company's mission to produce and develop brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. Abingdon's Virtual Festival of Short Plays is set to provide a platform for underrepresented voices across the country to submit their new works for development and outreach in the New York theatre community.

Directly following the festival on February 23rd, Abingdon Theatre Company will be premiering the first look at their short dance film, It Cries Too Loudly. It Cries Too Loudly was conceived, directed, and choreographed by Lebanese American, Dolly Sfeir. After another tragedy befell her country of Lebanon, Sfeir investigates the split nature of her relationship to her home: an urge towards escapism and a passionate devotion to her people. This film was conceived and created in a week's time during the height of the Covid-19 Pandemic. It was shot safely within the span of 3 days.

The film was produced by Abingdon Virtual, with executive producer Chad Austin, and cinematography and editing by Abingdon Theatre Company's current Artist-in-Residence, Pierre Marais. Among top accolades, Abingdon Virtual's premiere film garnered the 1st Place Award at the Wild Dogs International Screendance Festival and Best Cinematography at the Eastern European Film Festival. It Cries Too Loudly features performances by the 2022 Princess Grace Foundation Honoree, Omar Roman de Jesus, as well as Ian Spring and Annalee Traylor.

Abingdon Theatre Company

was established over 30 years ago and has since collaborated with over 200 playwrights including Tony Award Winner, V (Formerly Eve Ensler), Philip Dawkins, David Greenspan, Anne Bogart, James Lecesne, Michael Weller, Dominique Fishback, Charles Mee, and many more. Most recently, Abingdon Theatre Company completed their critically acclaimed run of Queens Girl in the World that was nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance for the Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards for Excellence in Black Theatre. Other recent productions include the NYT Critics' Pick, Get on Your Knees, written and performed by Jacqueline Novak, nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Shedding a light on Just for Us, which was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award, ATC produced Alex Edelman's one man play as part of their One Night Only Series.

For more information visit: www.abingdontheatre.org



Related Stories
Jennifer Ehle, David Strathairn, Stephanie Berry & More to Star in PHEDRE Reading at R Photo
Jennifer Ehle, David Strathairn, Stephanie Berry & More to Star in PHEDRE Reading at Red Bull Theater
RED BULL THEATER has announced the cast for the next offering of a new season of OBIE Award-winning Revelation Readings: the in-person and streaming presentation of Phèdre by Jean Racine.
FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS Starring Len Cariou, Kevin Chamberlain, Lee Roy Reams & More Photo
FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS Starring Len Cariou, Kevin Chamberlain, Lee Roy Reams & More to be Livestreamed
FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS is now being given a one night only concert with the artists who helped create these monumental musicals at 54 Belowwhich will also be live streaming the event around the globe on Wednesday, February 8th, at 7:00pm EST.
Tarell Alvin McCraney, Benjamin Benny & More to Join Majkin Holmquist for BARD AT THE Photo
Tarell Alvin McCraney, Benjamin Benny & More to Join Majkin Holmquist for BARD AT THE GATE Talkback
Playwrights Tarell Alvin McCraney,  Benjamin Benny and Otis Cortez Ramsey-Zoe will join Majkin Holmquist for a Talk Back following the debut streaming of her play TENT REVIVAL on the popular digital theater series BARD AT THE GATE on Monday, January 30 at 7 p.m.
Amy Staats, Lisa Joyce & More to Star in TENT REVIVAL Presented by Bard at the Gate Photo
Amy Staats, Lisa Joyce & More to Star in TENT REVIVAL Presented by Bard at the Gate
BARD AT THE GATE – the digital theater series created by Paula Vogel and produced in concert with McCarter Theater Center – will continue its 3rd season with the debut of TENT REVIVAL by Majkin Holmquist, streaming via Broadway on Demand on January 30th at 7 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You


Playwrights Horizons to Host ALMANAC Literary Magazine Launch PartyPlaywrights Horizons to Host ALMANAC Literary Magazine Launch Party
February 1, 2023

Playwrights Horizons will host a launch party for the second print edition of the pioneering Off-Broadway theater’s innovative literary magazine, Almanac—toasting the publication with a gathering of some of today's most imaginative playwrights and theater-makers.
Jennifer Ehle, David Strathairn, Stephanie Berry & More to Star in PHEDRE Reading at Red Bull TheaterJennifer Ehle, David Strathairn, Stephanie Berry & More to Star in PHEDRE Reading at Red Bull Theater
February 1, 2023

RED BULL THEATER has announced the cast for the next offering of a new season of OBIE Award-winning Revelation Readings: the in-person and streaming presentation of Phèdre by Jean Racine.
Andre De Shields to Lead Re-Opening of La MaMa's Original Theatre 74AAndre De Shields to Lead Re-Opening of La MaMa's Original Theatre 74A
February 1, 2023

LA MAMA ETC will celebrate the re-opening of its landmark home 74A with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the refurbished building (open free to the public) on Thursday, February 9 at 11 a.m. at La MaMa.
STEALING MONA LISA Returns Off-BroadwaySTEALING MONA LISA Returns Off-Broadway
February 1, 2023

Fresh off a sold-out run at Theater for the New City, Stealing Mona Lisa - a New Musical is back Off Broadway for a one night performance designed to give theater goers and the industry one more chance to see the show based on the 1911 theft of that famous masterpiece.
KINGFISH Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival This MonthKINGFISH Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival This Month
February 1, 2023

Kingfish by Lane McLeod Jackson is a wild ride combining dark humor, dueling egos, miracles, and even a shot at redemption. Tyler Riley directs and stars in this one-of-a-kind exploration of what defines “greatness” while playing the dry-witted and stubborn J.J. Williams (bass fisher extraordinaire).
share