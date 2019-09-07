Janis Brenner Returns in INHERITANCE: A LITANY At United Solo Theatre Festival

Acclaimed multidisciplinary artist Janis Brenner will appear in the "Encore/Best Of" performance of the full-length, interdisciplinary dance/voice/theatre one-woman show, Inheritance: A Litany presented on Opening Night of the United Solo Theatre Festival, Sept. 19th at 8:00pm (Sold Out), and now Saturday, Sept. 28th at 6pm, Off-Broadway at Theater Row, Off- NYC. At 410 W. 42nd Street. Tickets are $45 in advance or at the door, and are available at 212-239-6200, at the theater, or at http://unitedsolo.org/us/2019-inheritance/.

In November, 2017 Janis Brenner received the "Best Choreography" Award from the United Solo Theatre Festival, for her work on eden, transplanted by performance/installation artist Eva Petric. The producers of the festival subsequently invited Ms. Brenner to present her own work, thus beginning a nine-month journey into the creation of her first full-length solo in a forty-year performance and choreographic career. Having a long tenure as a "triple threat", this solo, based on lists, or litanies Ms. Brenner began making after the passing of both of her parents, is a personal narrative and an honoring of the parent/child relationship, its psychologies and its histories, both comic and deeply intimate.

"How do we define ourselves in relation to our biology, DNA, history, and our aging? Inheritance: A Litany is a journey into the myriad ways a daughter has "become" her late parents. She inherited "her father's wavy hair, her mother's singing voice, her father's sarcasm, her mother's fragile bones"...but also a lifetime of their objects, belongings, their thoughts and ways of being in the world that all seem to reveal moments of a family's story and a daughter's path. The work is a poetic narrative, a dance, a non-linear play, an opera, a comic drama. As a mature interdisciplinary artist/performer, this is the right moment for me to venture into explicitly personal-narrative territory, to take the risk of performing a 'one-woman show' and to share the subject matter."

The Artistic Team:

Concept, Direction, Choreography, Text, Vocals, Performance: Janis Brenner

Composer: Jerome Begin

Coaching Support: Jill Sigman, Risa Steinberg

Lighting: Mitchell Bogard

Sound: Lawrence Schober





