Jane M. Lee's MIDNIGHT AT THE PANCAKE SHACK to Premiere On Open-Door Playhouse Podcast

Open-Door Playhouse will present the audio play of Midnight at the Pancake Shack, written by Jane M. Lee and directed by Bernadette Armstrong. The production will premiere on Wednesday, September 22 on the Open-Door Playhouse Podcast, www.opendoorplayhouse.org.

The podcast is FREE to listen and download, but your tax-deductible donations are greatly appreciated. Please visit www.opendoorplayhouse.org/donate to contribute. The performance will run approximately 15 minutes, with no intermission.

Two hapless customers must confront a disgruntled employee when a late-night visit to a pancake restaurant goes awry. The cast will feature Rhikki Ashai as Brenda, Pat Loeb as Gloria, and Matthew Scott Montgomery as Martin. This episode of the Open-Door Podcast is recorded at ES Audio Studios in Glendale, CA and Sound Engineer Uril Soto.



Jane M. Lee (Playwright) lives and writes in New York City. Her work has been performed across the United States, as well as in Canada and Hong Kong. Her short play Family Emergency was praised for "fus[ing] the hostility of a Jerry Springer program with the warmth and irony of an O. Henry story." Her full-length play Good Neighbors was given a virtual staged reading and was a finalist for the College of Charleston Todd McNerney National Playwriting Award.



Bernadette Armstrong (Director) Bernadette earned her degree in Film & Television at San Francisco State University and directed several short films for festivals, until she fell in love with live theater. She developed the Open-Door Playhouse Podcast in 2020 to bring theater to the Radio Stage after the pandemic shuttered live in-person performances. The Open-Door Playhouse Podcast has given writers a place for their words to be heard, and actors a stage to act. The Open-Door Playhouse is a podcast that supports new and emerging writers by producing plays in the style of the live Radio Plays popular in the 1940s & 50s. Open-Door Playhouse is hosted by playwright and producer Bernadette Armstrong who conceived of the podcast after her most recent project, Custody, which was scheduled to open in North Hollywood on September 8, 2020 at the Secret Rose Theater, was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since September the podcast has presented over 36 new plays by emerging playwrights from all over the country and has been downloaded over 2,500 times. www.opendoorplayhouse.org