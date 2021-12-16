Jamie Denbo Joins Cast Of Play-Per-View's Live Reading Of BRUSHSTROKE, December 20

Play-PerView announced today that actress, writer and comedienne Jamie Denbo ("Ronna & Beverly") has joined the upcoming LIVE reading of "Brushstroke," a new comedy by John Ross Bowie (Four Chords and a Gun) and directed by Casey Stangl. Ms. Denbo replaces the previously announced Brian Huskey and will share the stage with Malcolm Barrett ("Timeless"), John Ross Bowie ("The Big Bang Theory"), Ana Ortiz ("Ugly Betty"), and James Urbaniak ("The Venture Brothers").

In Brushstroke, it's New York City, 1956. A daring, inventive painter meets an extraordinarily nervous patron. But is the patron being followed? And if so ... by whom?

The play will be read LIVE at 7pm (PST) at Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth Theatre (2511 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA), and streamed online (on demand through December 28th). Tickets for the LIVE and LIVE-STREAM performance are $15-$20 and may be obtained here. Net proceeds will benefit Lower Depth Theatre Company.

For additional information on future events, visit www.Play-PerView.com or follow @Play_PerView on Twitter and @Play_PerView on Instagram for updates, trivia, contests, and more!

Play-PerView's Redbubble store oi??ers a range of branded products, from mugs and masks to tees and totes, and helps friends of the company stay stylish and show their support! Purchases contribute to both the company's charitable work and its operating costs, with 20% of proceeds designated to benei??t a dii??erent not-for-proi??t theater every week. Visit Redbubble to explore the store at tinyurl.com/ppvshop.

ABOUT PLAY-PERVIEW

Play-PerView is an organization that believes in the power of community and highlights the ways in which artists can support one another both in times of triumph and crisis with love, joy, and innovation in the digital age. Play-PerView programs a variety of one-time-only events-including play readings, non-scripted series, panel discussions, and more-to provide live-streamed content for audiences who love the experience of live entertainment and, due to the restrictions created by physical distancing practices, can no longer attend in person. In response to the global pandemic-as well as a desire to bring live theatrical experiences to audiences outside of the major hubs of New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles-this initiative will raise funds for arts organizations and other charities such as The Actors Fund, Broadway Cares, not-for-proi??t institutions, and theatrical unions who are helping to relieve those in need of i??nancial assistance due to job loss, medical bills, and other essential needs.

www.play-perview.com

www.lower-depth.com