Jaime Lozano to Perform Live at Lincoln Center in Celebration of Album Release

Heralded by no less than Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda as “the next big thing on Broadway, Mexican musical multi-hyphenate Jaime Lozano will return to Lincoln Center for the third concert of his residency at the David Rubenstein Atrium to celebrate the release of his new album “Jaime Lozano & The Familia: Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2.” The show will take place on Friday, September 15th, 7:30pm at the David Rubenstein Atrium.

Joining Lozano, as usual, will be his Familia, an all Latine line-up of Broadway and beyond stars, featuring: Mayelah Barrera (El Otro Oz), Melissa Barrera (Jon Chu’s In The Heights), Florencia Cuenca (Desaparecidas), Janet Dacal (New York, New York), Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella), Javier Ignacio (Company), Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), Joel Perez (Fun Home), Isabel Santiago (Octet) and Mario Tadeo.

Lozano’s work honestly portrays the challenges of being an immigrant: finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, pursuing the American Dream, and searching for ways to build bridges instead of walls. About his first “Songs by an Immigrant” album Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote: “If you’re an immigrant in the United States, you have to work ten times as hard just to reach the ground floor. There is the process of leaving your homeland, there is the journey, there is the dislocation of being in a new world, the culture shock of how that world sees you. Jaime honors that journey and breathes astonishing musical life into it on this album: he’s done ten times the work to bring you this mosaic. Jaime Lozano has made you a hell of a mosaic.”

“Jaime Lozano & The Familia: Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2.” album is being released by GRAMMY-winning label Concord Theatrical Recordings and will be available on all digital platforms on September 15th, the day of the concert. The album includes collaboration with artists such as Melissa Barrera, Florencia Cuenca, Eden Espinosa, Mandy Gonzalez, Robin de Jesús, Mauricio Martínez, Ana Villafañe, among others.s.

Jaime Lozano recently became an awardee of the Jonathan Larson Grant and he also signed a worldwide exclusive administration deal with Concord Music Publishing and Concord Theatricals. The agreement will include Lozano’s full catalogue and future works. Currently Lozano is working on several new musicals including the highly anticipated Broadway show about Frida Kahlo in collaboration with the Frida Kahlo estate.

For more information on Jamie Lozano’s Lincoln Center show Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2 album release concert, see below:

Jaime Lozano’s

Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2 album release concert

Friday, September 15th, 7:30pm (doors open at 7 pm)

David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

This event is free and open to the public. Seating and entry are first-come, first-served; the line will form at the Atrium’s entrance on Broadway, between 62nd and 63rd Street.

For more information visit: Click Here

is a Mexican multi-hyphenate musical theatre storyteller considered by Lin-Manuel Miranda as the “next big thing” on Broadway. Jonathan Larson Grant 2022. Joe’s Pub Working Group 2020-2022. The Civilians R&D Group 2020-2021. JACK Resident Artist 2021. Selected works: El Otro Oz -formerly The Yellow Brick Road- (Off-Broadway & National Tour), Carmen La Cubana (European Tour), Children of Salt (NYMF 2016 “Best of Fest” Production), A Never-Ending Line (Comédie Nation in Paris, France & Off-Broadway), Savage (UAB at Birmingham), Present Perfect (Live & In Color), Desaparecidas (JACK). Albums: “A Never-Ending Line,” “Jaime Lozano and the Familia: Songs by an Immigrant” released by Broadway Records. Film: “In The Heights” (orchestrations), “Tick, Tick... Boom!” (cameo in Broadway composers scene). His project “Jaime Lozano & The Familia” has performed sold out concerts at venues such as Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, The Green Room 42, Two River Theater, and more recently as part of the prestigious Lincoln Center’s American Songbook Series. Currently working on: “Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2,” “Broadway en Spanglish,” and Frida, The Musical. BFA: Music & Composition, Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León; MFA: NYU/Tisch, Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program (Full Tuition Scholarship); part of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. Proud member of the Dramatists Guild of America, AFM Local 802, BMI and GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY member.