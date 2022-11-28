JOEL & JULIA'S HAUNTED HOLIDAY SINGALONG! to be Available to Rent On Demand

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
The special will feature Advent Carolndar's Greatest Hits including "On the Brink!," "A Very Sondheim Christmas," and "Stable Girl."

Nov. 28, 2022  
Broadway veterans Julia Mattison and Joel Waggoner of Advent Carolndar, the viral social media sensation for the past three years where the duo created one original holiday song for the first 25 days in December, are back to celebrate their greatest hits with a new, one-hour variety special, "Joel and Julia's Haunted Holiday Singalong!," to be released at midnight on Tuesday, December 13 and available to rent on Vimeo on Demand following their two live performances at Chelsea Music Hall.

"Joel and Julia's Haunted Holiday Singalong!" promises to be the most twisted Variety Special of all time, featuring a slew of special guests including The Playbillies and a pinecone with googly eyes, as well as three seasons of Advent Carolndar's Greatest Hits including "On the Brink!," "A Very Sondheim Christmas," and "Stable Girl," which will be released as a single to accompany the special's launch.

"We hope fans of the last three seasons will forgive us for not giving them a song a day this year," Waggoner and Mattison said. The truth is... our brains broke! So we decided to go a much simpler route this season, and film an entire variety special that has ultimately cost more to make and has absorbed more of our time than all three previous seasons combined. We don't know how to take a break! Come celebrate a season of 'Greatest Hits' with us and enjoy the most unhinged Variety Special ever created."

The variety special will be available to rent and purchase on Vimeo on Demand. The special is directed by Nathan Chang and produced by Halleloo Productions.

To pre-order "Joel and Julia's Haunted Holiday Singalong!" for purchase, please click here. Tickets for the two live performances at Chelsea Music Hall on Monday, December 12 are currently on-sale at DICE here.

BIOGRAPHIES

Julia Mattison

Broadway: Godspell. Off Broadway/Concert: "Is Anyone Alive Out There?" (Audible Theatre), "Noel and Julia's Wayward Brainchildren" (Joe's Pub), "Ruby Manger!" (Feinstein's/54 Below), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (MCP/Lincoln Center). Television/Film/New Media: "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "The Late Show," "Funny or Die," How to Be Single, "Brooklyn Sound" (Webby Award Nominee, Streamy Award Winner, NYTVF Winner for Best Actress, Comedy Central Development Deal.), "Doug Loves Movies," Stomach People (debut short film, Michael Showalter EP). She has co-written multiple musical commercials for Olay, including "I Can't Wait to Wash My Face," which has garnered millions of views online and aired on the MTV VMA's.

Joel Waggoner

Broadway: Be More Chill, School of Rock. Off-Bway: A Man of No Importance (CSC), Southern Comfort (Public Theater), Regional: Knoxville (Asolo Rep). The Joel Waggoner Experience (Joe's Pub). TV: "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "$100,000 Pyramid" Season 3 Premiere. MFA from NYU Tisch. "Unlikely Warrior" and "Get into It, Queen" available on iTunes.




