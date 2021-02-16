Irish Rep Announces Extension for THEATRE @ HOME WINTER FESTIVAL

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced a two-week extension of the Theatre @ Home Winter Festival. The free repertory retrospective of all of the original digital productions created by Irish Repertory Theatre during the COVID-19 shut-down was originally set to conclude on February 21 and will now run through March 7, 2021. For tickets, performance dates and more, visit IrishRep.org.

The Theatre @ Home Winter Festival includes Brian Friel's Molly Sweeney; Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom, adapted from the novel Ulysses by James Joyce by Aedín Moloney and Colum McCann; Conor McPherson's The Weir; Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward, written and devised by Barry Day; Belfast Blues, written and performed by Geraldine Hughes; Give Me Your Hand with poems by Paul Durcan performed by Dermot Crowley and Dearbhla Molloy; Eugene O'Neill's A Touch of the Poet; On Beckett / In Screen, an exploration of the works of Samuel Beckett conceived and performed by Bill Irwin; and Meet Me in St. Louis, adapted from the 1989 Broadway production and directed by Charlotte Moore. For more information on each production, visit irishrep.org/show/irish-rep-online/theatre-home-winter-festival.

Each production will be screened once per week during the festival at scheduled times. Reservations for the screenings are free but required in order to access the dedicated screening links and can be made at IrishRep.org. Donations of $25 per show, or $100 for the festival, are suggested for each viewer who can afford to give. A link will be sent to all registrants two hours before each performance begins. The full production schedule can be viewed here. All performances will be open captioned in the 4th and the 6th weeks of the festival (February 15-21 and March 2-7). In the final week of the festival (March 2-7), productions will be screened in order of their original release.

From February 22 through March 7, 2021, Irish Rep will donate 20% of suggested donations received (up to $5,000) to the Cultural Solidarity Fund, which directly supports unemployed artists who are overwhelmingly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schedule for the final three weeks of the Theatre @ Home Winter Festival is as follows.

All times are EST.

Tuesday February 16 at 7pm - A Touch of the Poet

Wednesday February 17 at 3pm - Belfast Blues

Wednesday February 17 at 8pm - Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom

Thursday February 18 at 7pm - Molly Sweeney

Friday February 19 at 8pm - The Weir

Saturday February 20 at 3pm - Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward

Saturday February 20 at 8pm - On Beckett / In Screen

Sunday February 21 at 2pm - Meet Me in St. Louis

Sunday February 21 at 7pm - Give Me Your Hand

Tuesday February 23 at 7pm - Belfast Blues

Wednesday February 24 at 3pm Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward

Wednesday February 24 at 8pm - Give Me Your Hand

Thursday February 25 at 7pm - On Beckett / In Screen

Friday February 26 at 8pm - Molly Sweeney

Saturday February 27 at 3pm - A Touch of the Poet

Saturday February 27 at 8pm - Meet Me in St. Louis

Sunday February 28 at 2pm - The Weir

Sunday February 28 at 7pm - Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom

Tuesday March 2 at 7pm - Molly Sweeney

Wednesday March 3 at 3pm - Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom

Wednesday, March 3 at 8pm - The Weir

Thursday March 4, at 7pm Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward

Friday March 5 at 8pm - Belfast Blues

Saturday March 6 at 3pm - Give Me Your Hand

Saturday March 6 at 8pm - A Touch of the Poet

Sunday March 7 at 2pm - On Beckett / In Screen

Sunday March 7 at 7pm - Meet Me in St. Louis