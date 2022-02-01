Irish Rep Announces 2022 Gala A TRIBUTE TO OUR PAL: THE MUSICALS OF HAROLD PRINCE

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced its 2022 Gala concert, A Tribute to Our Pal: The Musicals of Harold Prince, which will take place at The Town Hall (123 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036) on Monday June 13, 2022, at 7pm. The evening will honor Loretta Brennan Glucksman with Irish Repertory Theatre's Visionary Leadership Award in recognition of her philanthropic support of Irish communities and her tireless work in promoting Irish culture and heritage in the US and around the world.

Hal Prince's fearless creativity effectively created the American musical theater scene we know today. His risk-taking was rewarded with a record 21 Tony Awards. On this special evening, Irish Rep remembers its pal through his groundbreaking musicals and celebrates his legacy as a friend and collaborator - a leader who lifted up young artists and new endeavors. Hal and his wife Judy were two of Irish Rep's earliest champions, helping them to become the company they are today; Hal went on to serve on the Irish Rep Board for more than 30 years, and adapted and directed Grandchild of Kings for the theatre in 1992.

A star-studded cast of Irish Rep company members and Broadway singers will perform selections from Hal's legendary oeuvre, which includes The Pajama Game, Damn Yankees, Fiddler on the Roof, West Side Story, Merrily We Roll Along, Cabaret, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera, Evita and more.

Performance-only tickets start at $50 and will be on sale beginning April 19. VIP Gala Event Packages are available now at irishrep.org. Kevin Curley, Chairman and CEO of Curley Financial Group, LLC, serves as Chair. Further event details and performer information will be announced at a later date.