INDIE ART TODAY, New Theatre Podcast Hosted by Anthony J. Piccione Formally Launches

Earlier this month, it was announced that Indie Art Today, a new podcast dedicated to covering independent, non-commercial artists - including those in the Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway communities - was launching in the midst of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, the first two episodes have aired, and the podcast is now available to listen to on Anchor & Spotify, with distribution being planned for other platforms, as well.

Hosted by award-winning writer and producer Anthony J. Piccione, the podcast airs weekly on Mondays, and is described as a platform for independent artists in theatre, film, music, literature, comedy & visual art. Recently, Piccione interviewed long-time theatre professional, Jay Michaels, as his first interview guest. Additional guests slated to appear in the coming weeks include actress & writer Amanda Andrews, actor Francis Mabborang, play publisher Paul Smith, actress & educator Gemia Foo, award-winning actress Ita Korenzecher, actress & cabaret singer Shir Kaufman, actress & educator Louise Heller, and actor & writer Max Berry, with more guests to come.

As a playwright and producer, Mr. Piccione recently completed producing his debut full-length drama A Therapy Session with Myself, which ran at the Kraine Theater from May 2019 until it was ultimately forced to close due to the ongoing pandemic. It is now published with Smith Scripts (www.smithscripts.co.uk) and is being adapted into a screenplay. He is currently developing a new full-length, dystopian political drama, with plans in the works for a staged reading this coming fall. Additionally, his eclectic canon of one-acts have been produced at The Tank, the Hudson Guild Theater, and various other NYC and regional venues, and are published at Smith Scripts, Heuer Publishing & Off the Wall Plays. His work as a scriptwriter has also been commissioned by Sesame Workshop, Speaks Volumes Productions, and various other clients.

For more information on the podcast, please visit www.anthonyjpiccione.com/podcast1.





