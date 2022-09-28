INDICTMENT EXCITEMENT Will Be Performed at Theater 555 Next Month

Laughing Liberally, in association with Eric Krebs, will present "INDICTMENT EXCITEMENT," a lacerating exploration of the current political world of Donald Trump, the Republican Party and the upcoming midterm elections. Featuring Sirius-XM radio broadcasters John Fugelsang and Rhonda Hansome, with a rotating roster of the most dynamic voices in political comedy, performances are scheduled to begin Tuesday, October 11 (through November 6) at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street - between 10th & 11th Avenues). Opening Night is scheduled for Tuesday, October 18th at 7:30pm.

Produced by Laughing Liberally, a progressive performance group that springs up every several years at critical times in the political journey of the country, the company includes writers, performers and regular radio broadcasters, John Fugelsang, Rhonda Hansome, Dean Obeidallah, Jim David, Scott Blakeman, and others.

Special guest Judge Andrew Napolitano, long time chief legal analyst for "Fox News," will join the cast on Wednesdays and Fridays and provide his take on the legal issues facing Donald Trump and relate stories of the "Fox News" world and the Trump administration.

Laughing Liberally is the performance division of Living Liberally which was founded in 2003. With over 100 local partners throughout the country, Living Liberally has the goal of bringing progressive thinkers together in social settings to share the common aspirations of a progressive "liberal" America.

"Laughing Liberally has been doing limited runs in New York and around the country for almost 20 years, seeking, as we say, to save democracy one laugh at a time. If the current election cycle isn't a great time to save democracy, I don't know what is," comments Producer Eric Krebs. "If we can't find the outrageous dark humor and satire in this election, we never will! And our special guest Judge Andrew Napolitano will bring a surprising perspective to both the intellect and the outlandish humor of Laughing Liberally."

The performance schedule is Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3:00pm. Tickets are $20 & $49 and available at www.Theater555.venuetix.com.

A complete list of performers and dates can be found at www.IndictmentExcitement.com.