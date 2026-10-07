IMPROVISED THE OFFICE Coming to UCB Theatre
A cast including Shenba Vairavan, Matt Pozzuolo, and Lizzie High will perform the audience-driven comedy show at the East 14th Street venue.
Improvised The Office will be presented at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York City on Thursday, October 15 at 8:30 p.m.
Inspired by The Office, the improv show will create an entirely new episode in front of the audience, with suggestions from attendees helping determine what unfolds.
The cast includes Shenba Vairavan, Matt Pozzuolo, Lizzie High, Chris Fitzgerald, Logan Byam Taylor, Marcus Hunter, Frank Flahtery and Jared Cruz.
Vairavan's credits include Are You Okay, UCB Lloyd Night, BCC Home Teams and Twin Dog. Pozzuolo has appeared in The Truth, Peter & Matt and Great American Shit Carnival, while High's credits include Little Birdy, PIT Ensembles and Twin Dog.
Fitzgerald has performed with Howdy Stranger, BCC Home Teams and Big Little Guys. Taylor's credits include Open to It and PIT Ensembles, while Hunter has appeared in Ghost Stories and BCC Home Teams. Flahtery has performed with Brooklyn Comedy Collective, and Cruz's credits include PIT Ensembles and Laugh Masters.
Improvised The Office will be performed Thursday, October 15 at 8:30 p.m. at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, 242 E. 14th St., New York City. Tickets are $15.
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