IMPROVISED THE OFFICE Coming to UCB Theatre

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Improvised The Office will be presented at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York City on Thursday, October 15 at 8:30 p.m.

Inspired by The Office, the improv show will create an entirely new episode in front of the audience, with suggestions from attendees helping determine what unfolds.

The cast includes Shenba Vairavan, Matt Pozzuolo, Lizzie High, Chris Fitzgerald, Logan Byam Taylor, Marcus Hunter, Frank Flahtery and Jared Cruz.

Vairavan's credits include Are You Okay, UCB Lloyd Night, BCC Home Teams and Twin Dog. Pozzuolo has appeared in The Truth, Peter & Matt and Great American Shit Carnival, while High's credits include Little Birdy, PIT Ensembles and Twin Dog.

Fitzgerald has performed with Howdy Stranger, BCC Home Teams and Big Little Guys. Taylor's credits include Open to It and PIT Ensembles, while Hunter has appeared in Ghost Stories and BCC Home Teams. Flahtery has performed with Brooklyn Comedy Collective, and Cruz's credits include PIT Ensembles and Laugh Masters.

Improvised The Office will be performed Thursday, October 15 at 8:30 p.m. at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, 242 E. 14th St., New York City. Tickets are $15.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 04 Hrs 28 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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