IMPROVISED THE OFFICE Comes to Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in November

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IMPROVISED THE OFFICE will come to Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York City on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 9:30 p.m., bringing a new improvised take on the hit television sitcom The Office.

The comedy show invites audiences to experience an entirely new episode of the workplace sitcom, created live onstage using audience suggestions. Inspired by the characters, relationships, and workplace antics of Dunder Mifflin, the performance will unfold in real time, with the cast developing original scenes and comedic situations based on what audience members want to see.

The ensemble features performers from New York City's improv and sketch comedy scene, including Shenba Vairavan (Are You Okay, UCB Lloyd Night, BCC Home Teams, Twin Dog), Matt Pozzuolo (The Truth, Peter & Matt, Great American Shit Carnival), Lizzie High (Little Birdy, PIT Ensembles, Twin Dog), Chris Fitzgerald (Howdy Stranger, BCC Home Teams, Big Little Guys), Logan Byam Taylor (Open to It, PIT Ensembles), Frank Flahtery (Brooklyn Comedy Collective), and Jared Cruz (PIT Ensembles, Laugh Masters).

IMPROVISED THE OFFICE will take place at Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, located at 242 East 14th Street in Manhattan, on Tuesday, November 17, at 9:30 p.m.

Audience members can use the discount code OFFICEnov to receive $5 off tickets.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 04 Hrs 13 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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