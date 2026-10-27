Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
IMPROVISED THE OFFICE Comes to Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in November
The show will feature cast members Shenba Vairavan, Matt Pozzuolo, Lizzie High, Chris Fitzgerald, Logan Byam Taylor, Frank Flaherty, and Jared Cruz.
IMPROVISED THE OFFICE will come to Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York City on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 9:30 p.m., bringing a new improvised take on the hit television sitcom The Office.
The comedy show invites audiences to experience an entirely new episode of the workplace sitcom, created live onstage using audience suggestions. Inspired by the characters, relationships, and workplace antics of Dunder Mifflin, the performance will unfold in real time, with the cast developing original scenes and comedic situations based on what audience members want to see.
The ensemble features performers from New York City's improv and sketch comedy scene, including Shenba Vairavan (Are You Okay, UCB Lloyd Night, BCC Home Teams, Twin Dog), Matt Pozzuolo (The Truth, Peter & Matt, Great American Shit Carnival), Lizzie High (Little Birdy, PIT Ensembles, Twin Dog), Chris Fitzgerald (Howdy Stranger, BCC Home Teams, Big Little Guys), Logan Byam Taylor (Open to It, PIT Ensembles), Frank Flahtery (Brooklyn Comedy Collective), and Jared Cruz (PIT Ensembles, Laugh Masters).
IMPROVISED THE OFFICE will take place at Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, located at 242 East 14th Street in Manhattan, on Tuesday, November 17, at 9:30 p.m.
Audience members can use the discount code OFFICEnov to receive $5 off tickets.
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