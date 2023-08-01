Houses on The Moon to Honor Rashad V. Chambers and Dr. Kate Cerulli at AMPLIFY 2023 Gala Celebration

New York's acclaimed Off-Broadway theatre company, Houses on The Moon, will honor Tony Award-Winning producer Rashad V. Chambers and Dr. Kate Cerulli at their AMPLIFY 2023 Gala Celebration on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM, at Green Room 42 (4th Floor, Yotel, 570 10th Avenue). The benefit will also celebrate this year's Mauricio Leyton Award Recipient, Homies Unidos.

The Mauricio Leyton Award honors the memory of the late Chilean actor and Houses on the Moon artist Mauricio Leyton by annually recognizing an individual or organization championing the unheard voice through community service. The award includes a $1,000 cash grant to support their work within communities in need, funded by a percentage of the proceeds from Houses on the Moon’s annual AMPLIFY fundraiser and private donors.

"We are thrilled to honor these remarkable individuals and organizations at our Amplify 2023 Gala. Each of them has made an indelible impact on our community and embodies the spirit of compassion, resilience, and dedication that Houses on the Moon stands for. Rashad V. Chambers, with his Tony award-winning brilliance and invaluable contributions to our board, has been an unwavering pillar of support for our mission. Dr. Kate Cerulli's groundbreaking work in mental health and her commitment to the arts have brought immense healing and awareness to countless lives. And Homies Unidos, with their tireless efforts to promote peace and uplift marginalized voices, has been a beacon of hope in our society. Together, they exemplify the power of storytelling and its potential to bridge divides, inspire change, and foster a more empathetic world. We are deeply grateful for their partnership and are honored to recognize their extraordinary achievements."

Emily Joy Weiner, Co-Founder & Artistic Director of Houses on the Moon

This year's honorees:

Rashad V. Chambers is a Tony Award-winning producer, talent manager, and lawyer. He is the Founder and President of Esquire Entertainment. Rashad's Broadway producing credits include American Son, Ain't Too Proud, Betrayal, The Inheritance, Caroline, or Change, The Music Man, Topdog/Underdog, and Fat Ham. His other notable credits include Little Girl Blue: The Nina Simone Musical(Off Broadway), and It Happened In Key West (London). Rashad attended Morehouse College, where he graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. He also earned his JD and MBA degrees from The Ohio State University. Rashad is a founding member of The Industry Standard Group as well as a board member of On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program and Houses on the Moon Theater Company.

Dr. Kate Cerulli is a passionate advocate for human rights and marginalized individuals. With extensive experience spanning over four decades, she has worked as a counselor, attorney, and researcher, specializing in supporting victims of violence. Dr. Cerulli holds multiple degrees, including a Juris Doctor from the University of Buffalo and a Master's and PhD from SUNY Albany. She has published over 120 peer-reviewed articles in addition to book chapters, law review articles, and published abstracts. Dr. Cerulli also hosts a podcast, Promoting Resiliency. Currently serving as a faculty member at the University of Rochester Medical Center, Dr. Cerulli teaches violence prevention courses, leads diverse research projects, and mentors students and junior faculty. Her collaboration with Houses on the Moon Theater Company has resulted in a unique partnership to develop a theatrical production and educator toolkit addressing child abuse and neglect. This project empowers youth to identify and respond to abuse while fostering resiliency. The impactful work of Houses on the Moon has profoundly influenced her scientific endeavors, contributing to the improvement of social determinants of health for the community at large. Dr. Cerulli extends her heartfelt gratitude to everyone at Houses for their amazing contributions to social betterment.

Homies Unidos’ mission is to end violence and promote peace in Central American communities through violence prevention and intervention, and the promotion of human rights in immigrant communities in Los Angeles and El Salvador.

