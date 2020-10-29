Honest Accomplice Theatre Presents UNMUTED Starring Maggie Keenan-Bolger, Amy Ackerman and More

The show will be streamed on YouTube November 1 @ 7pm.

Unmuted is a new piece created remotely for the small screen. Made by a collective of theater artists, Unmuted explores themes of (dis)connection to our ancestry, to this moment, and to each other. While conventional theater spaces have been closed, Unmuted grew from a process rooted in playfully embracing the chaos of Zoom and striving for human connection in a time of isolation.

Featuring: Amy Ackerman, Margaret Baughman, Maybe Burke, Jenne Carey, Tali de Assis, Meggan Dodd, Carrie Royce Fisk, Ali Hardy, Jordan Ho, Jo'Lisa Jones, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Maggie Keenan-Bolger, Tanya Perez, Marianne Pita, Ashley Lauren Rogers, Rebecca Salzhauer, Katharine Scarborough

With contributions from: EllaRose Chary, Adriana Chavez, Diane Chen, Christie Clark, Ty Defoe, Phoebe Fico, Samy Figaredo, E Okobi and Aneesh Sheth

Assistant direction and technical direction by Margaret Baughman, costume design by Carrie Royce Fisk, sound design by Nathan Gregory, assistant stage management by Daisy Phillips, accessibility consultant Oliver Stabbe, graphic design by Andrew Keenan-Bolger.

