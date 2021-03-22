Heidi Armbruster & Paul Niebanck to Join KEEN AFTER HOURS

Today Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein announced new guests for upcoming evenings of the FREE event, Keen After Hours: Heidi Armbruster & Paul Niebanck, who share the distinction of working on the most Keen productions, on April 5th, joining the previously announced Nick Blaemire tonight, March 22nd followed by Dan Domingues on March 29th. Keen After Hours is free and open to all.

After Heidi & Paul, Keen After Hours will take a brief hiatus returning on May 17th with a final After Hours with Team Keen looking back on the entire season during the pandemic, including clips from past episodes.

Heidi Armbruster has extensive New York and regional theater credits, including Time Stands Still on Broadway, Lincoln Center's production of the Pulitzer Prize winning play Disgraced, the New York premieres of Sam Hunter's Lewiston/Clarkston at Rattlestick, Anna Ziegler's Boy at Keen Company, Tracy Letts's Man from Nebraska at Second Stage, and Theresa Rebeck's Poor Behavior at Primary Stages. Heidi was awarded a Drama League nomination for her work in the Keen Company's revival of Tea and Sympathy. Heidi's film and TV credits include Poor Behavior, My Man Is A Loser, Michael Clayton, The Northern Kingdom, "Pose," "The Deuce," Daredevil, Divorce, "Louie," "The Blacklist," "Blue Bloods," "30 Rock," "House of Cards," and Michelle on "Younger." Heidi received her Master of Fine Arts in Acting from American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.

Paul Niebanck's New York credits include A Walk in the Woods, BOY, Such Things Only Happen in Books (for Keen Company), Barbecue, Plenty (The Public); RX (Primary Stages); Blood and Gifts, In the Next Room or the vibrator play (LCT); A Picture of Autumn (Mint); Shockheaded Peter; Much Ado About Nothing, All's Well That Ends Well, Coriolanus (Theatre for a New Audience); Pericles (TFANA at BAM); The American Clock, The Pussycat and the Expert Plumber Who Was a Man (Signature); Our Lot (Clubbed Thumb); Great Expectations with Kathleen Chalfant (Lortel); The Revenger's Tragedy, The Changeling (Red Bull); Bill W. and Dr. Bob; Richard III, The Seagull, The Country Wife (The Pearl); Leaving Queens (Women's Project). Regional: In the Next Room or the vibrator play (Berkeley Rep - world premiere); Joan Dark (Goodman); Iago in Othello (Chicago Shakespeare Theater); The Devil's Disciple, Of Mice and Men, Pygmalion, The Illusion, The Crucible (with Dana Reeve), Rhinoceros (Shakespeare Theatre of NJ); Maple and Vine, Death Tax, The Grown-Up (Humana Festival); King Lear (Syracuse Stage); Company (Kansas City Rep); Ah, Wilderness!, Much Ado About Nothing (Chautauqua Theater Company); Bee-luther-hatchee (St. Louis Rep); Born Yesterday (Delaware Theatre Company); Gross Indecency, Don Juan(Huntington Theatre Company); The Visit, The African Company Presents Richard III (Arena Stage); Skin of Our Teeth (Yale Rep); seasons with the Utah and Santa Cruz Shakespeare Festivals. Sundance Institute/Public Theater workshop of Marcus Gardley's And Jesus Moonwalks the Mississippi. Film: West Side Story (Spielberg), Neighbors Window (2020 Oscar for Best Live Action Short, Marshall Curry dir), Manhattan Romance (Tom O'Brian), Billy Galvin (w Carl Malden). TV; "Madame Secretary," "Good Fight," "Person of Interest," "Black List," "Burn Notice," "Gossip Girl," "One Life to Live," "As the World Turns." BFA, Boston University; MFA, Yale School of Drama.

New this season, Keen After Hours connects audiences with luminaries of the theatre world, every Monday night at 6:30pm on Keen Company's website and Facebook page. Team Keen and a special guest will discuss their careers, their artistic process, and take questions from the audience. Recent guests included George Ashiotis, Kate Baldwin, Kathleen Chalfant, Lilli Cooper, Adam Gwon, Brian Eugenio Herrera, Chisa Hutchinson, Jasminn Johnson, Mia Katigbak, Kevin Kilner, Marsha Mason, Jonathan McCrory, John-Andrew Morrison, Thomas Jay Ryan, Matthew Saldivar, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and Michael Urie.

As part of Keen Company's 21st Season, the company will be producing a year of audio theater. Hear/Now welcomes patrons into a theater of their imagination now through June 2021, featuring the world premiere of five new audio plays by Pearl Cleage, Kate Cortesi, finkle, James Anthony Tyler, and musical team Melissa Li and Kit Yan. All new audio plays will be released completely free for patrons on Keen Company's website as well as through popular podcast platforms. For early access and exclusive perks, support Keen Company by joining as a season member. Membership levels start at just $1 a month and bonus content, including talkbacks with playwrights and artists, panels with experts, behind the scenes interviews, digital programs, opening night premiere parties, and more. Look for Hear/Now on your podcast app and learn more about membership packages at www.keencompany.org.