Hank Azaria, Jason Biggs & Edie Falco Join Producing Team of THE WHITE CHIP Off-Broadway

Performances begin on January 22, 2024, with an opening night set for February 1, 2024 in The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

The White Chip has revealed three new producers—each a luminary of screen and stage—joining the upcoming Off-Broadway production, each of whom have inspired so many by publicly sharing their sobriety journeys: Hank Azaria, Jason Biggs and Edie Falco

In addition, the production has unveiled final casting. New York stage favorites Crystal Dickinson (Clybourne Park) and Jason Tam (A Chorus Line) now join previously announced Joe Tapper (You Can't Take It With You).  

  

“We are so happy to welcome new producers and cast members to our production of Sean’s essential, life-saving play,” said producer Annaleigh Ashford in a statement. “Hank, Jason and Edie, all extraordinary artists, have so selflessly shared their stories of recovery with the public, so to have them join us in amplifying this play is a true honor. We are over the moon, too, that Crystal and Jason—both powerhouse talents—will join Joe onstage. We feel so lucky!” 

The White Chip is an autobiographical play by Sean Daniels, directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller (Next Fall, Mothers & Sons), that will begin performances Off-Broadway at The Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater in The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street in Hell's Kitchen) on January 22, 2024, with an opening night set for February 1, 2024. 

Tickets are now on sale at Click Here.  

In The White Chip, Steven (played by Tapper) is on top of the world and steps away from his dream job running one of the most exciting theatres in the country, but also an alcoholic spinning out of control. The play follows his life from first sip to first love and all the way to rock bottom, where he begins his wild—hilarious and heartbreaking—journey to recovery. 

  

As previously announced, The White Chip is produced by Annaleigh AshfordJohn Larroquette, Ryan Hampton, and the nonprofit organization The Recovery Project. Additional new producers announced today are John Beyer, Linda Karn, Nick Mills and Barbara Manocherian

Please follow updates on the production on The White Chip’s Instagram and Facebook channels. 




