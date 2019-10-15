Hanging Cow Productions Presents THE ACCIDENTAL AWAKENING

Hanging Cow Productions presents the debut of a new dramatic play, "The Accidental Awakening" on Off Broadway November 4th-10th,2019, written by acclaimed, New York City playwright Elise Maurine Milner.

Fearing the end, paves the way for NEW beginnings, in this new and profound, drama...

Lack of fulfillment, angst, and life's pressures have stifled four, unique, main characters facing the meaning of their lives and fears of their mortality through different circumstances. The idea that inevitably leaving this world one day, and every ONE and every THING in it, is both emotionally crippling and disconcerting for "Meredith" (a semi retired figure skater turned coach), "Dr. Daniel Lancaster" (a physician), "Flower" (a social media influencer), and "Adrien" (a disgruntled writer). As their life paths unfold at a crossroads, they are forced to deal with the consequences of their choices and their fears head on. Presented in four, thought provoking and coherent vignettes, our characters struggle to find their worthiness and self-discovery, and in doing so, it may just change and awaken everyone forever, or will it?

"The Accidental Awakening" is Elise Maurine Miller's 14th play. As a producer and playwright she has produced over 300 performances on Off and Off Off Broadway. Previous hits include, "All Because of Infidelity," "Angels Among Us," "The Answers to Apathy," and "An Awkward Inheritance."

The show is produced by Hanging Cow Productions

Written by: Elise Maurine Milner

Directed by: Dahlia Barakat

Lights and Sound: Juanda Hall

Cast: Robert Mark, Joshua R. Pyne, Matthew Cubillos, Lee Rubin, Courtney Latrice, Glen Kinnaird, Linda Holston, Bill McAndrews, and Elise Maurine Milner

PERFORMS November 4-10th, 2019 (Mon-Fri at 8pm and Sat/Sun at 2pm and 7pm).

Tickets are $28 online and $35 at the door (there are no assigned seats, seats are first come first sat) The theater is located at 314 W. 54th street, on the 4th floor, between 8th and 9th ave and has ELEVATOR access. Show running time is 2 hours with one intermission where snacks, drinks, and wine will be available for purchase.

For tickets and info, www.AwakeningsPlay.com





