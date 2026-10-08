HUMAN THINGS Starring Victoria Clark and Michael Mulheren Extends Off-Broadway

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Human Things, written by Joshua Owen and directed by Rory McGregor, has extended its run. The production will take its final bow on Friday, October 30th at The West End Theatre. Human Things stars two-time Tony Award winner Victoria Clark, Rebeca Robles, Ben Rosenfield and Tony Award nominee Michael Mulheren. Check out photos of the production!

Greg (Rosenfield) and Margaret (Robles) are on the rocks. More specifically - they are on an atoll in the South Pacific where Margaret is studying a dwindling population of migratory birds and Greg is doing... something. He's not quite sure what he's doing, actually. He's doing his best.

When Bo (Mulheren) and Darce (Clark) arrive, stranded, having crashed their beloved Hula-Hoop into a nearby coral reef - they bring with them a storm that threatens to reshape the world in ways both big and small.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 12 Hrs 17 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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