HUMAN THINGS Starring Victoria Clark and Michael Mulheren Extends Off-Broadway
The production will play its final performance on October 30th at The West End Theatre.
Human Things, written by Joshua Owen and directed by Rory McGregor, has extended its run. The production will take its final bow on Friday, October 30th at The West End Theatre. Human Things stars two-time Tony Award winner Victoria Clark, Rebeca Robles, Ben Rosenfield and Tony Award nominee Michael Mulheren. Check out photos of the production!
Greg (Rosenfield) and Margaret (Robles) are on the rocks. More specifically - they are on an atoll in the South Pacific where Margaret is studying a dwindling population of migratory birds and Greg is doing... something. He's not quite sure what he's doing, actually. He's doing his best.
When Bo (Mulheren) and Darce (Clark) arrive, stranded, having crashed their beloved Hula-Hoop into a nearby coral reef - they bring with them a storm that threatens to reshape the world in ways both big and small.
Human Things features Scenic Design by Jacob Bers, Lighting Design by Reza Behjat, Costume Design by Amanda Roberge, Sound Design by Ian Scot and Props Design by Thomas Jenkeleit. Casting is by Rori Bergman, CSA, and Karlee Fomalont, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Tyler Larson and Assistant Stage Manager is Isabel Schwartzberg.
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