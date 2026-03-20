HEARTBREAK HOTEL to Begin Performances Tonight Off-Broadway at the DR2 Theatre

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The US premiere of EBKM’s (Eleanor Bishop & Karin McCracken) Heartbreak Hotel will begin performances tonight at the DR2 Theatre.

The U.S. premiere of Heartbreak Hotel comes on the heels of a sold out run at London’s Soho Theatre. This exhilarating and award-winning new work from acclaimed New Zealand creatives Eleanor Bishop and Karin McCracken encapsulates heartache, breakup songs, and fresh starts in a swift 75-minutes. Karin McCracken and Simon Leary are set to reprise their performances for the New York engagement. The production will officially open on March 24, and the limited engagement will play through April 19.

Heartbreak Hotel is written and created by EBKM (Eleanor Bishop & Karin McCracken), features Production and Lighting Design by Filament Eleven 11, Sound Design by Te Aihe Butler, and is produced by Melanie Hamilton.

About Heartbreak Hotel

This one’s for the young hearts, the old hearts, and the broken hearts. From the acclaimed New Zealand company EBKM comes a new comedy about grief. Karin McCracken is a woman navigating heartbreak and Simon Leary plays all the men in her life in this funny and moving show that is studded with lo-fi covers of classic breakup songs, bad dates and attempted fresh starts. It ingeniously incorporates science and technology to give us a holistic picture of heartbreak’s impact on our bodies and minds. You’ll want to cry. You’ll want to laugh. Welcome to the Heartbreak Hotel.