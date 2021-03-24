Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HE SAID AND SHE SAID Comes to The Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse

Playwright Alice Gerstenberg is best known for OVERTONES (1913) and THE POT BOILER (1923).

Mar. 24, 2021  

Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents a new free "screened" reading, live-streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow: HE SAID AND SHE SAID, by Alice Gerstenberg.

The production runs 3/27/2021 at 8:00 pm (Eastern) through 3/31/2021 at 10:00 pm (Eastern).

Tickets are available at: www.MetropolitanPlayhouse.org/watchhesaidshesaid

The video will be available through Wednesday, 3/31/21 on the Playhouse webpage, the Metropolitan Playhouse YouTube channel, and the Metropolitan Playhouse Facebook page.

Set against the backdrop of the Great War, a loyal husband and wife hear that their dearest unmarried friend has turned her sights from her young man overseas and is now set on breaking up their happy home.
In a light satire of dark impulses, the incisive early 20th century playwright taps into fragility and power of the needs that hold us together.

Metropolitan's experimental streaming is directed by the theater's artistic director, Alex Roe, and features Kelly Cooper (Thunder Rock, End of Summer, A Man's World), TERESA KELSEY (Thunder Rock, Poor of New York, A Marriage Contract, Deep Are the Roots), Erin Beirnard (Shadow of Heroes, End of Summer), Alyssa Simon (The Climbers, Icebound), and John Long (The Poor of New York, Alison's House).

Alice Gerstenberg (1885 - 1972) was an actress and playwright from Chicago, best known for her ground breaking, feminist dramas, and her promotions of the Little Theater movement. Best known for OVERTONES (1913) and THE POT BOILER (1923)--both of which are planned for later online readings by Metropolitan--her comedic plays skewer social norms and gender types, while they include meta-theatrical staging experiments and sly critiques of theater and artistic practice. Ms. Gerstenberg was also a champion of regional theater, non-commercial theater, and new writing for local audiences.


