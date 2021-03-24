HE SAID AND SHE SAID Comes to The Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse

Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents a new free "screened" reading, live-streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow: HE SAID AND SHE SAID, by Alice Gerstenberg.

The production runs 3/27/2021 at 8:00 pm (Eastern) through 3/31/2021 at 10:00 pm (Eastern).

Tickets are available at: www.MetropolitanPlayhouse.org/watchhesaidshesaid

The video will be available through Wednesday, 3/31/21 on the Playhouse webpage, the Metropolitan Playhouse YouTube channel, and the Metropolitan Playhouse Facebook page.

Set against the backdrop of the Great War, a loyal husband and wife hear that their dearest unmarried friend has turned her sights from her young man overseas and is now set on breaking up their happy home.In a light satire of dark impulses, the incisive early 20th century playwright taps into fragility and power of the needs that hold us together.