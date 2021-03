HE SAID AND SHE SAID Comes to The Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse

Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents a new free "screened" reading, live-streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow: HE SAID AND SHE SAID, by Alice Gerstenberg.

The production runs 3/27/2021 at 8:00 pm (Eastern) through 3/31/2021 at 10:00 pm (Eastern).

Tickets are available at: www.MetropolitanPlayhouse.org/watchhesaidshesaid

The video will be available through Wednesday, 3/31/21 on the Playhouse webpage, the Metropolitan Playhouse YouTube channel, and the Metropolitan Playhouse Facebook page.

Set against the backdrop of the Great War, a loyal husband and wife hear that their dearest unmarried friend has turned her sights from her young man overseas and is now set on breaking up their happy home.In a light satire of dark impulses, the incisive early 20th century playwright taps into fragility and power of the needs that hold us together.

Metropolitan's experimental streaming is directed by the theater's artistic director, Alex Roe , and features Kelly Cooper (Thunder Rock, End of Summer, A Man's World), TERESA KELSEY (Thunder Rock, Poor of New York, A Marriage Contract, Deep Are the Roots), Erin Beirnard (Shadow of Heroes, End of Summer), Alyssa Simon (The Climbers, Icebound), and John Long (The Poor of New York, Alison's House).