HADESTOWN, SOMETHING CLEAN; And ACCIDENTALLY BRAVE On List Of Qualifying Parity Productions
Theatre production company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for May -their popular directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).
Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to filling a minimum of 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (playwrights, directors, and designers). In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to any full productions industry-wide that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "Since May 2018, the program has served 228 Qualifying Productions. There are so many theatre companies that need and deserve support. We applaud those that practice a 50% hiring standard," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.
2019 marks the second year of Parity Productions' partnership with Show-Score. The two companies teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind partnership in support of a 50/50 industry hiring standard. If Qualifying Productions have 7 or more performances, they will also be featured on Show-score.com, the largest fan community for New York City theater. The two companies recently announced the next phase of their partnership to provide even more comprehensive marketing and promotional support for Parity's Qualifying Productions.
May's Qualifying Productions are:
Accidentally Brave
Previews begin: 03/11/19
03/25/19 - 07/14/19
Daryl Roth Theatre
Addy & Uno
03/10/19 - 06/02/19
Theatre Row
The Appointment
04/18/19 - 05/04/19
Next Door at NYTW
https://www.nytw.org/show/the-appointment/
The Battles of Richmond Hill
04/26/19-05/11/19
91 Central Productions/Anemone Productions
https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1008092
Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies
12/12/18 - 05/19/19
Multiple Locations
http://www.bettedavisaintforsissies.com/shows-1/
BLKS
04/20/19-05/26/19
https://mcctheater.org/tix/blks/
La Celestina
02/12/19-05/17/19
Repertorio Español
https://repertorio.nyc/#/event/a0S0h00000SV5YwEAL
Displeyst
04/25/19 - 05/05/19
Infinite Variety Production, Inc.
http://www.infinitevarietynyc.org/
The Floor Is Lava
05/09/19 - 05/19/19
La MaMa E.T.C.
The Franca Rame Project
04/24/19 - 05/04/19
L'Atelier Theatre Productions
https://thefrancarameproject.squarespace.com/
Friendly's Fire
05/03/19 - 05/19/19
Rising Sun Performance Co.
https://www.risingsunnyc.com/index.html
Fruiting Bodies
Previews begin 04/23/19
04/28/19-05/19/19
http://ma-yitheatre.org/onstage/fruiting-bodies/
Hadestown
Previews begin: 03/22/19
04/17/19 - 09/01/19
Walter Kerr Theatre
Killing Time
04/18/19 - 05/12/19
https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/killing-time/
Little Women
05/15/19 - 06/29/19
https://primarystages.org/shows/current-season/little-women/
Lockdown
04/17/19-05/19/19
Rattlestick Playwrights Theater
https://www.rattlestick.org/20182019-season/lockdown
M4M
04/24/19-05/11/19
The New Collectives
http://www.thenewcollectives.com/m-4-m.html
Mac Beth
05/07/19 - 06/02/19
Red Bull Theater
https://www.redbulltheater.com/mac-beth
Mary, Mary
05/03/19 - 05/18/19
Retro Productions
http://www.retroproductions.org/
Measure for Measure
Previews begin: 05/17/19
05/22/19 - 06/01/19
Spicy Witch Productions
https://www.spicywitchproductions.com/
meg jo beth amy & louisa
04/24/19-05/04/19
Tier5
https://www.centeratwestpark.org/events/meg-jo-beth-amy-louisa
Mrs. Murray's Menagerie
03/26/19-05/11/19
https://arsnovanyc.com/Mrs-Murrays-Menagerie
NUMBNESS: Chapter 2
Previews begin: 04/26/19
04/29/19 - 05/18/19
The New Ohio Theatre
http://newohiotheatre.org/numbness.htm
The Pain of My Belligerence
03/29/19-05/12/19
Playwrights Horizon
https://www.ticketcentral.com/playwrightshorizons/online/default.asp?doWork::WScontent::loadArticle=Load&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::article_id=1C422557-A06D-4878-BCCD-3DBCC52EE876
Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic
10/13/16 - 09/29/19 (extended)
New World Stages
A Raisin in the Sun
06/17/17 - 06/08/19 (extended)
Harlem Repertory Theatre
Tato Laviera Theatre
http://www.harlemrepertorytheatre.com/current_season.html
The Rare Biosphere
Previews begin: 04/25/19
04/28/19 - 05/19/19
Sea Dog Theater
https://www.seadogtheater.org/currentseason
Recent Tragic Events
05/08/19 - 05/18/19
Tongue in Cheek Theatre Productions
Sistas: The Musical
10/23/11 - 06/02/19 (extended)
http://www.sistasthemusical.com/
Something Clean
05/04/19 - 06/30/19
Roundabout Theatre Co.
https://www.roundabouttheatre.org/get-tickets/2018-2019-season/something-clean/
Then She Fell
12/2016 - 08/29/19 (extended)
Third Rail Projects
The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns
Then They Forgot About the Rest
Previews begin: 04/13/19
04/22/19 - 05/22/19
INTAR Theatre
https://www.intartheatre.org/home
This One's for the Girls
10/07/17 - 06/29/19 (extended)
http://thisonesforthegirlsthemusical.com/
VALOR, AGRAVIO, Y MUJER
10/27/17 - 05/03/19 (extended)
Repertorio Español
https://repertorio.nyc/#/event/a0S0h00000RqBrkEAF
The Virtuous Fall of the Girls from Our Lady of Sorrows
Previews begin: 05/17/19
05/21/19 - 06/01/19
https://www.spicywitchproductions.com/
Waitress
04/24/16 - TBA
Brooks Atkinson Theatre
http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php
What the Constitution Means to Me
Previews begin: 03/14/19
03/31/19 - 07/20/19
The Hayes Theater
https://constitutionbroadway.com/
#yourmemorial
05/06/19 - 05/26/19
Pigeonholed
https://www.todaytix.com/x/nyc/shows/16123-%23yourmemorial
Criteria to be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory: 50% of the creative roles on the production-playwrights, directors, and designers-must be filled by women and/or TGNC artists; must be full productions (with at least one designer distinct from playwright/director) with a minimum of six performances in a New York City venue.
Parity's Qualifying Productions Program is part of their slate of advocacy programs that includes The Annual Parity Commission, The Women and TGNC Artists Database, and The Parity Store.
Through the generosity of The Sylvia Sleigh Endowment to Parity Productions, a select number of paintings by the renowned Welsh artist Sylvia Sleigh are now available for sale by Parity. The Parity Store funds Parity's programming - including its Annual Parity Commission.