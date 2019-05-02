HADESTOWN, SOMETHING CLEAN; And ACCIDENTALLY BRAVE On List Of Qualifying Parity Productions

Theatre production company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for May -their popular directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).

Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to filling a minimum of 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (playwrights, directors, and designers). In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to any full productions industry-wide that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "Since May 2018, the program has served 228 Qualifying Productions. There are so many theatre companies that need and deserve support. We applaud those that practice a 50% hiring standard," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.

2019 marks the second year of Parity Productions' partnership with Show-Score. The two companies teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind partnership in support of a 50/50 industry hiring standard. If Qualifying Productions have 7 or more performances, they will also be featured on Show-score.com, the largest fan community for New York City theater. The two companies recently announced the next phase of their partnership to provide even more comprehensive marketing and promotional support for Parity's Qualifying Productions.

To submit your production, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/submit-your-qualifying-production.html.

To purchase tickets to Qualifying Productions, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/qualifying-productions.html or directly to the Qualifying Production's own website.

May's Qualifying Productions are:

Accidentally Brave

Previews begin: 03/11/19

03/25/19 - 07/14/19

Daryl Roth Theatre

http://accidentallybrave.com/

Addy & Uno

03/10/19 - 06/02/19

Theatre Row

https://www.addyanduno.com/

The Appointment

04/18/19 - 05/04/19

Lightning Rod Special

Next Door at NYTW

https://www.nytw.org/show/the-appointment/

The Battles of Richmond Hill

04/26/19-05/11/19

91 Central Productions/Anemone Productions

https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1008092

Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies

12/12/18 - 05/19/19

Multiple Locations

http://www.bettedavisaintforsissies.com/shows-1/

BLKS

04/20/19-05/26/19

MCC Theater

https://mcctheater.org/tix/blks/

La Celestina

02/12/19-05/17/19

Repertorio Español

https://repertorio.nyc/#/event/a0S0h00000SV5YwEAL

Displeyst

04/25/19 - 05/05/19

Infinite Variety Production, Inc.

http://www.infinitevarietynyc.org/

The Floor Is Lava

05/09/19 - 05/19/19

La MaMa E.T.C.

http://lamama.org/lava/

The Franca Rame Project

04/24/19 - 05/04/19

L'Atelier Theatre Productions

https://thefrancarameproject.squarespace.com/

Friendly's Fire

05/03/19 - 05/19/19

Rising Sun Performance Co.

https://www.risingsunnyc.com/index.html

Fruiting Bodies

Previews begin 04/23/19

04/28/19-05/19/19

Ma-Yi Theater Company

http://ma-yitheatre.org/onstage/fruiting-bodies/

Hadestown

Previews begin: 03/22/19

04/17/19 - 09/01/19

Walter Kerr Theatre

https://www.hadestown.com/

Killing Time

04/18/19 - 05/12/19

59E59 Theaters

https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/killing-time/

Little Women

05/15/19 - 06/29/19

Primary Stages

https://primarystages.org/shows/current-season/little-women/

Lockdown

04/17/19-05/19/19

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater

https://www.rattlestick.org/20182019-season/lockdown

M4M

04/24/19-05/11/19

The New Collectives

http://www.thenewcollectives.com/m-4-m.html

Mac Beth

05/07/19 - 06/02/19

Red Bull Theater

https://www.redbulltheater.com/mac-beth

Mary, Mary

05/03/19 - 05/18/19

Retro Productions

http://www.retroproductions.org/

Measure for Measure

Previews begin: 05/17/19

05/22/19 - 06/01/19

Spicy Witch Productions

https://www.spicywitchproductions.com/

meg jo beth amy & louisa

04/24/19-05/04/19

Tier5

https://www.centeratwestpark.org/events/meg-jo-beth-amy-louisa

Mrs. Murray's Menagerie

03/26/19-05/11/19

The Mad Ones

https://arsnovanyc.com/Mrs-Murrays-Menagerie

NUMBNESS: Chapter 2

Previews begin: 04/26/19

04/29/19 - 05/18/19

The New Ohio Theatre

http://newohiotheatre.org/numbness.htm

The Pain of My Belligerence

03/29/19-05/12/19

Playwrights Horizon

https://www.ticketcentral.com/playwrightshorizons/online/default.asp?doWork::WScontent::loadArticle=Load&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::article_id=1C422557-A06D-4878-BCCD-3DBCC52EE876

Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic

10/13/16 - 09/29/19 (extended)

New World Stages

http://www.puffstheplay.com/

A Raisin in the Sun

06/17/17 - 06/08/19 (extended)

Harlem Repertory Theatre

Tato Laviera Theatre

http://www.harlemrepertorytheatre.com/current_season.html

The Rare Biosphere

Previews begin: 04/25/19

04/28/19 - 05/19/19

Sea Dog Theater

https://www.seadogtheater.org/currentseason

Recent Tragic Events

05/08/19 - 05/18/19

Tongue in Cheek Theatre Productions

http://www.tictheater.com/

Sistas: The Musical

10/23/11 - 06/02/19 (extended)

St. Luke's Theatre

http://www.sistasthemusical.com/

Something Clean

05/04/19 - 06/30/19

Roundabout Theatre Co.

https://www.roundabouttheatre.org/get-tickets/2018-2019-season/something-clean/

Then She Fell

12/2016 - 08/29/19 (extended)

Third Rail Projects

The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns

http://www.thenshefell.com/

Then They Forgot About the Rest

Previews begin: 04/13/19

04/22/19 - 05/22/19

INTAR Theatre

https://www.intartheatre.org/home

This One's for the Girls

10/07/17 - 06/29/19 (extended)

St. Luke's Theatre

http://thisonesforthegirlsthemusical.com/

VALOR, AGRAVIO, Y MUJER

10/27/17 - 05/03/19 (extended)

Repertorio Español

https://repertorio.nyc/#/event/a0S0h00000RqBrkEAF

The Virtuous Fall of the Girls from Our Lady of Sorrows

Previews begin: 05/17/19

05/21/19 - 06/01/19

https://www.spicywitchproductions.com/

Waitress

04/24/16 - TBA

Brooks Atkinson Theatre

http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php

What the Constitution Means to Me

Previews begin: 03/14/19

03/31/19 - 07/20/19

The Hayes Theater

https://constitutionbroadway.com/

#yourmemorial

05/06/19 - 05/26/19

Pigeonholed

https://www.todaytix.com/x/nyc/shows/16123-%23yourmemorial

Criteria to be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory: 50% of the creative roles on the production-playwrights, directors, and designers-must be filled by women and/or TGNC artists; must be full productions (with at least one designer distinct from playwright/director) with a minimum of six performances in a New York City venue.

Parity's Qualifying Productions Program is part of their slate of advocacy programs that includes The Annual Parity Commission, The Women and TGNC Artists Database, and The Parity Store.

Through the generosity of The Sylvia Sleigh Endowment to Parity Productions, a select number of paintings by the renowned Welsh artist Sylvia Sleigh are now available for sale by Parity. The Parity Store funds Parity's programming - including its Annual Parity Commission.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You