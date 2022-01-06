Grantham Coleman to Join Upcoming RemarkaBULL Podversation

RED BULL THEATER today announced that its online offerings will continue on Wednesday January 19th at 7:30 PM with a RemarkaBULL Podversation, Much Ado About Benedick with Grantham Coleman. This event is "Pay What You Can." All of Red Bull's online programs are FREE.

The event will star Grantham Coleman (Much Ado About Nothing for Shakespeare in the Park, The Great Society with Brian Cox, Choir Boy at Manhattan Theatre Club, and starred opposite Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys in "The Americans"). He will join host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Artistic Director, for a conversation, focused on Much Ado About Nothing's Benedick - a role he played to great acclaim for Shakespeare in Park in 2019. He will read an excerpt from the play and discuss the challenges of that particular speech (Act 2: Scene 3), as well as the rewards of playing one of Shakespeare's most charismatic leading men. They'll take questions from viewers, too. Advance reservations are recommended.

RemarkaBULL Podversations are informal, online conversations that investigate approaches to essential passages from the Shakespearean and Jacobean canon and beyond. You can watch recordings of past live conversations with Kate Burton, André De Shields, Lisa Harrow, Dion Johnstone, Elizabeth Marvel, Patrick Page, Matthew Rauch, Jay O. Sanders, Michael Urie, and more at www.redbulltheater.com/remarkabull-podversations.

Grantham Coleman starred in The Public Theater's Much Ado About Nothing directed by Kenny Leon for Shakespeare in the Park, which was subsequently broadcast by PBS for "Great Performances." He performed in the Los Angeles Disney Hall production of Shakespeare's The Tempest alongside the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra immediately following Center Theatre Group's production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, Sweat. Previously, Grantham shot the role of famed Black Panther, Bobby Seale, in Benedict Andrew's film Seberg (formerly known as Against All Enemies) in which he stars opposite Kirsten Stewart, Anthony Mackie, and Vince Vaughn. He received acclaim in the title role of Hamlet at Old Globe and the Hulu mini-series "11.22.63," alongside James Franco. Grantham received outstanding praise for his role of Tarell in Alvin McCraney's play Choir Boy at Manhattan Theatre Club as well as at the Geffen in Los Angeles. Grantham made his Broadway debut as Martin Luther King Jr. in The Great Society starring Brian Cox as LBJ. His other NY credits include As You Like It for Shakespeare in the Park, Charles Fuller's One Night at the Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Buzzer at The Public Theatre and SoHo Rep's We Are Proud To Present... His TV credits include guest starring roles in "The Carmichael Show," "NCIS," "Doubt," and "The Night Shift," in addition to his work opposite Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys in FX's hit show "The Americans." Upcoming: George C. Wolfe's film Rustin, about gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin and Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu's latest film, Bardo. Juilliard graduate.

