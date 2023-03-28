Good Apples Collective To Present CITYSCRAPE This May

Good Apples Collective and Gillian Fu announced today that the Collective's first production will be an Equity Approved Showcase Production of cityscrape. Written by NYT Critic's Pick playwright Sophie McIntosh (macbitches), cityscrape will play a limited run at Studio 3R at Arts on Site (12 St. Marks Place, New York, NY) from May 18, 2023 through May 28, 2023. cityscrape will be directed by Nina Goodheart (Resident Director of Broadway's Walking with Ghosts) and produced by Good Apples Collective in partnership with Gillian Fu.

The cast will include Mia Fowler (Dumb Money) as Kitt, Marianna Gailus (Juilliard Group 51) as Eileen, and Simone Policano (Blue Bloods, The Play That Goes Wrong) as Kat.

"It's incredibly exciting to be presenting a play about the ebbs and flows of life as a young artist supported by a team who understands these experiences so intimately," said playwright McIntosh. "Their contributions have already added such authenticity and vital joy to the piece-it's been unlike any process I've been a part of before."

cityscrape features scenic and props design by RED GUHDE, costume design by Saawan Tiwari, lighting design by Paige Seber, sound design by Cora Cicala, and fight and intimacy direction by Lauren Kiele DeLeon. C.Lee is the stage manager and Mary Cecilia Walker is the assistant director.

Provocative, hilarious, and unexpectedly tender, cityscrape is a new play that dares to ask: does sharing a vibrator collection make you officially co-dependent? Trapped inside the ticking time bomb of their twenties, roommates Kitt and Kat are willing to do almost anything for their art, even if it means destroying the friendship that keeps them afloat. cityscrape is a razor-sharp excavation of what it means to truly be "seen" by another person - and what happens if the version of ourselves that's reflected back is an egocentric monster.

Good Apples Collective is a developmental orchard for new theatrical works that expose abuses of power, challenge taboos around desire and sexuality, and uplift the voices of queer and gender marginalized communities. Co-led by director Nina Goodheart and playwright Sophie McIntosh, Good Apples Collective empowers emerging artists to create work with trusted creative peers and bring fresh perspectives to every plane of the production process.

Gillian Fu is a New York-based theater producer. She is currently working towards her MFA in Theatre Management and Producing at Columbia University. She graduated from Yale University with a BA in English Literature. At Yale, she produced eight plays, including The Effect by Lucy Prebble, Girlish by Alexa Derman and the first student production of John by Annie Baker. She has completed internships at The Tank, NYC, The Coronet Theatre, London, and Wild Rice, Singapore. Gillian believes storytelling can be the common language that connects people across cultures, languages and borders, and aims to be a producer that creates thought-provoking and fresh work by new and diverse voices.

The performance schedule for cityscrape is as follows: all Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturday the 20th at 7:30pm, Saturday the 27th at 2pm and 7:30pm; and all Sundays at 2pm.

Tickets to cityscrape are now available at cityscrape.net. Please note that tickets are extremely limited.

This fall, Good Apples Collective will present a reading of a new play soon to be announced.