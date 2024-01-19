Go Behind the Scenes of Bartlett Sher-Directed CORRUPTION at Works & Process

Works & Process at the Guggenheim will present Lincoln Center Theater: Corruption by J.T. Rogers, Directed by Bartlett Sher on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 7pm at the Guggenheim's Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, NY. Tickets $55 to Choose-What-You-Pay. To purchase tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2287219®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.worksandprocess.org%2Fcalendar%2Fworks-and-process-at-the-guggenheim-corruption?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Before previews, go behind the scenes of playwright J. T. Rogers's newest play, Corruption, which will open this spring at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Corruption is the story behind the story of the 2009-2011 international phone hacking scandal that exposed the criminal news-gathering techniques of the Rupert Murdoch media empire, and ultimately brought down UK news outlets, senior British politicians, and police officers. New York Times Magazine reporter Susan Dominus moderates a discussion with Rogers and Sher and cast members perform highlights.

Lincoln Center Theater, under the direction of André Bishop, is one of New York's favorite not-for-profit theaters. Now in its 39th year, LCT has produced over 200 plays and musicals at the Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse, and Claire Tow Theaters at Lincoln Center and other theaters on and off-Broadway, as well as touring productions nationally and around the world. Outstanding recent productions include its Tony Award-winning productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I and South Pacific, War Horse, The Coast of Utopia, and J.T. Rogers' Oslo. In addition to Corruption, LCT's current season includes Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, featuring a new translation by Heidi Schreck and direction by Lila Neugebauer, beginning previews Tuesday, April 2, 2024, ahead of an opening night on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; as well as additional productions to be announced.

In the fall of 2008, the theater inaugurated LCT3, which is devoted to producing the next generation of theater artists and bringing new audiences to Lincoln Center Theater. LCT also encourages emerging artists through play readings, workshops, and an annual Directors Lab. Open Stages, LCT's education program, reaches thousands of public-school students annually with curriculum-related projects, tickets to LCT productions, and a Shakespeare Program. The theater is also the publisher of the Lincoln Center Theater Review, which explores subjects related to its productions. For more information, please visit lct.org.

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

A non-profit without walls, Works & Process champions performing artists and their creative process from studio to stage. We platform artists from the world's largest organizations and amplify underrecognized performing arts cultures. We provide rare, longitudinal, and fully-funded creative residencies, and commissioning support. We present at the Guggenheim Museum, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Each summer Works & Process curates and presents free dance programs with City Parks Foundation's SummerStage and NYC Parks.

Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" provides artists multi-week residencies with 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading fees, and transportation to residency partners spanning counties in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts.

Stay connected: @worksandprocess