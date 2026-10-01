Gingold Theatrical Group to Honor Dr. Mary L. Trump at Holiday Gala

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Gingold Theatrical Group the Off-Broadway company dedicated to the humanitarian ideals and enduring relevance of George Bernard Shaw, announced today that liberal activist, Dr. Mary L. Trump, will receive the organization's Golden Shamrock Award at its 2026 Holiday Gala on Friday, December 18 at 6 PM at The Players in Gramercy Park. The evening will feature a sit-down dinner, performances, and many sparkling surprises.

Dr. Mary L. Trump is a New York Times bestselling author, clinical psychologist, and activist whose work has addressed psychology, American political life, and the defense of democratic institutions. She holds a PhD from the Derner Institute of Advanced Psychological Studies at Adelphi University and has taught graduate courses in trauma, psychopathology, and developmental psychology.

The Golden Shamrock Award will recognize Dr. Trump's commitment to speaking publicly about issues of accountability, human rights, and free expression-principles central to GTG's mission and to the legacy of George Bernard Shaw, whose work consistently challenged audiences to examine the institutions and assumptions of his time.

David Staller, GTG's founder and Artistic Director, said, 'George Bernard Shaw believed that we have a responsibility not merely to observe the world, but to engage with it. Mary Trump has demonstrated an extraordinary willingness to use her experience, training, and public voice to confront difficult questions about power, responsibility, and our obligations to one another. That combination of courage, intelligence, and humanity is precisely what the Golden Shamrock Award was created to celebrate, and we're tremendously proud to honor her.'

GTG's Golden Shamrock Award is presented annually in recognition of artistic, cultural, and humanitarian contributions to society, inspired by Shaw's lifelong commitment to social engagement. Previous recipients include Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Danny Burstein, Donna McKechnie, Gray Coleman, Ethan E. Litwin, Charles Busch, Tyne Daly, Judith Ivey, Kenneth Lonergan, Kate Mulgrew, Brian Murray, Robert Osborne, Martha Plimpton, Stephen Schwartz, Pamela Singleton, and Tom Viola.

The Gala is GTG's largest annual fundraising event and will feature dinner and entertainment in the historic surroundings of The Players, the landmark private club founded in 1888 by actor Edwin Booth in Gramercy Park. Proceeds support the company's Off-Broadway productions, its celebrated Project Shaw series, development of new work through Speakers' Corner, and GTG's educational and community programming.

Tickets for the GTG Golden Shamrock Gala begin at $350 for a single ticket and $5,000 for a table of 10. Tickets can be purchased online at https://gingoldgroup.org/support/gala/ or by contacting the Gingold office at 212-355-7823 or info@gingoldgroup.org.

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