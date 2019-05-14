George Emilio Sanchez Performs XIV June 6 - 21 At Dixon Place

Dixon Place presents the world premiere of XIV by George Emilio Sanchez. The premiere opens on Thursday June 6 at 7:30pm and continues June 7, 13, 14, 20 & 21, 2019 at 7:30pm at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street) in Manhattan. Tickets are general admission: $18 in advance, $21 at the door, and $15 for students and seniors. Group rates are available. For tickets and more information please visit www.dixonplace.org.

With XIV, renowned performance artist and activist George Emilio Sanchez melds autobiography and history in a fearless performance that conveys the injustices racialized communities face as they fight for 'equal protection of the laws'. Revolving around a 1946 class action lawsuit by 5 Mexican-American families to have their children enrolled in Orange County, CA public schools by applying the 14th Amendment, XIV serves as a creative counterpoint to the current events surrounding the realities of undocumented "dreamers" and the vitriolic calls for building a Wall.

This Dixon Place commission is made possible, in part, with public funds from NYC Department of Cultural Affairs with the City Council, and New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the NY State Legislature.

The Dixon Place Lounge is open before and after the show. Proceeds from the bar directly support Dixon Place's artists and mission.

George Emilio Sanchez is a writer, performance artist and educator. Most recently he created a 24-hour "performance filibuster" on gun violence and gun culture in the United States called Bang Bang Gun Amok at Abrons Arts and University Settlement. This marathon event brought together artists, activists and survivors to create a public space where everyone could acknowledge the trauma of gun violence while addressing how gun culture is historically embedded in our society. Sanchez has been named a Social Practice Artist-in-Residence by Abrons Arts for 2018-2020. He has directed Emergenyc for the past 11 years -- the program explores the intersection of arts and activism.





