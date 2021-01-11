George Ashiotis, Chisa Hutchinson, and Michael Urie to Join KEEN AFTER HOURS

Today Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein announced additional guests for Keen After Hours. George Ashiotis will be featured tonight, Monday January 11th, followed Chisa Hutchinson and Michael Urie, among others, in coming weeks. Keen After Hours is free and open to all. Please note: No show Monday January 18th, Martin Luther King Jr Day.

George Ashiotis is a founding member of Theatre By The Blind (TBTB) and ultimately Co-Artistic Director. In addition to his administrative duties, he performed with the company in leading roles by playwrights from Agatha Christie to Arthur Miller to Shakespeare. Outside of TBTB George has worked under the direction of Richard Harris Woody Allen , and David Saint . Finally, George can be seen but not heard in the opening credits of Maggie's Plan. George served as Keen Company's Accessibility Consultant during the fall 2019 production of Molly Sweeney by Brian Friel

Keen Company's 21st year will reimagine the classic radio drama with a season of five world premiere audio plays from a multifaceted group of modern playwrights. Hear/Now continues Keen's mission to be an Off-Broadway home for new work. Hear/Now welcomes patrons into a theater of their imagination and digital programming that will allow for continued conversations and connection.

Keen Company is an award-winning Off-Broadway theater creating story-driven work that provokes identification, reflection, and emotional connection. In intimate productions of plays and musicals, the company tells stories about the decisive moments that change us. Keen also runs a developmental new work initiative for mid-career playwrights and a unique educational outreach program for teens in all five boroughs of NYC.