Gabe Mollica's SOLO Extends Through November 18

The show was originally set to close on October 28, before moving to The Den Theatre in Chicago this December.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon Perform 'Not Even The King' From Alicia Keys Photo 1 Video: Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon Perform 'Not Even The King' From Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN
Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed! Photo 2 Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed!
Video: In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Photo 3 Video: In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
Review Roundup: Stephen Sondheim's Final Musical, HERE WE ARE, is Now Open at The Shed! Photo 4 Reviews: Stephen Sondheim's Final Musical, HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Gabe Mollica's SOLO Extends Through November 18

Gabe Mollica's Solo has extended through November 18 at the Connolly Theater Upstairs. The show was originally set to close on October 28, before moving to The Den Theatre in Chicago this December.

Gabe Mollica brings his acclaimed show to the Connelly Theater Upstairs, following sold-out runs at the Soho Playhouse and Edinburgh Fringe.

"Solo" dives deep into what it means to break up with your best friend, with tons of laughs along the way.  

Featured on Episode 810 of ''This American Life,'' Gabe Mollica's Solo: A Show About Friendship is directed by Greg Walloch (Hasan Minhaj's Homecoming King).

For all of Gabe's links, touring, and socials, click here.

For a promocode, follow Gabe on Instagram and DM him. @GabeMollica



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Sean Young Will Make New York Stage Debut in ODE TO THE WASP WOMAN Off-Broadway Photo
Sean Young Will Make New York Stage Debut in ODE TO THE WASP WOMAN Off-Broadway

Forwood C. Wiser presents Sean Young (Blade Runner, Fatal Instinct) in Ode To The Wasp Woman, a new play by Rider McDowell (The Mercy Man, Wimbledon).

2
Photos: The York Theatre Company Presents the World Premiere of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROM Photo
Photos: The York Theatre Company Presents the World Premiere of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME

The York Theatre Company presents the World Premiere of The Jerusalem Syndrome, a musical comedy of biblical proportions, with book & lyrics by Laurence Holzman and Felicia Needleman and music by Kyle Rosen. See photos from the meet and greet below.

3
FRIGID New York to Present CHALK (A SILENT COMEDY) at the Kraine Theater Photo
FRIGID New York to Present CHALK (A SILENT COMEDY) at the Kraine Theater

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as CHALK (A Silent Comedy) returns to The Kraine Theater for a limited engagement on November 11th and 12th. Join Alex Curtis as he takes audiences on a journey through a hand-drawn world filled with laughter and imagination.

4
Lynn Nottage, Lauren Gunderson, Roger Q. Mason & More to Take Part in THE DRAMATISTS G Photo
Lynn Nottage, Lauren Gunderson, Roger Q. Mason & More to Take Part in THE DRAMATISTS GUILD PRESENTS: TALKBACK Season 5

The Dramatists Guild of America will present season five of The Dramatists Guild Presents: TALKBACK.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE Video
Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE
Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row Video
Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row
Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews Video
Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
Alice in Wonderland in Off-Broadway Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You