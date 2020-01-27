GIRL GONE: OR BEFORE A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN Announces Off-Broadway Extension

From the writer and director of the Off-Broadway hit play Black Angels Over Tuskegee, playwright Layon Gray explores women in baseball with his latest work Girl Gone: Or Before A League Of Their Own.

Set in 1943, before there was " A League Of Their Own," a group of girls were placed together to see if such a league could work. Two weeks before this team was to make its exhibition, the coach is mysteriously found dead leaving the girls to face this big event alone. Lies, and deceit come to light as this powerful drama unveils.

This suspenseful drama captures an era in American history when women were called upon to keep baseball alive as the men went off to fight in World War II.

The powerful all female cast stars Cassandra Cloutier, Erica Clare, Sophia Shefner, Mai Arwas, Karlyn Baranowski, Rachel Leighson, Aria Celeste, Emma Glassman, Alexandra Montalbano, Dina Laura, Jess Rawls and Annemarie Hagenaars as Coach Reid.

The show has been extended Off- Broadway through February 8th at The Actors Temple Theatre Tickets priced $39.50 and $59.50 (including facility fee), are available at Telecharge.com or by calling (212) 239-6200. The play is produced written and directed by Layon Gray.





