GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics Announces Inaugural Dorian Theater Awards

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics today announced it is expanding its mission to honor Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, across a variety of inaugural categories, beginning with the current 2022-2023 theater season.

Like GALECA's Dorian film and TV honors, the Dorian Theater Awards will celebrate both mainstream and LGBTQ+-themed productions. While GALECA counts over 460 members in all, the organization's new theater wing includes 31 stage critics and/or journalists who regularly cover NYC theater for notable media outlets. The wing's charter voting members are listed below.

"The 2022-2023 theater season features a bold crop of plays and musicals which empower all kinds of audience members, no matter their identity," said Gold Derby contributor Sam Eckmann, who with Merryn Johns, editor-in-chief of the website QueerForty, co-chairs the new wing. "As the industry continues to elevate diversity and queerness, I can think of no better time to expand the Dorian Awards to the stage. The LGBTQ community has long been a champion of the theater, and we will have plenty to cheer about this Pride Month as we celebrate the best that Broadway and Off-Broadway has to offer."

One winner and two finalists will be selected per category. In the future, the wing may expand to a more traditional nominations/winners timeline.

The voting period this year is Monday, May 22, 2023 to Monday, May 29, 2023. Winners and finalists will be announced on June 1, 2023, in time for Pride Month.

Dorian Theater Awards inaugural categories:

Outstanding Broadway Musical

Outstanding Broadway Play

Outstanding Broadway Revival of a Musical

Outstanding Broadway Revival of a Play

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Musical

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Play

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Musical

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Play

Outstanding LGBTQ Broadway Production

Outstanding Broadway Ensemble

The Broadway Showstopper Award

(To a standout production number or scene)

LGBTQIA+ Theater Trailblazer Award

Outstanding Off-Broadway Production

Outstanding Off-Broadway Performance

GALECA theater wing members, 2022-23:

Merryn Johns (co-chair), Queer Forty

Sam Eckmann (co-chair), Gold Derby

Marshall Heyman (Broadway lead), Town and Country,

Cary Wong (Off-Broadway lead), Film Score Monthly Online, etc.

Frank J. Avella (Industry Liaison), Edge Media Network, Awards Daily

Kerensa Cadenas, GQ, etc.

Chris Carpenter, Rage magazine, etc.

Murtada Elfadl, The A.V. Club, etc.

Adam Feldman, Time Out

Brian Herrera, StinkyLulu Says podcast

James Kleinmann, The Queer Review

Naveen Kumar, Variety, etc.

Stacy Lambe, ET Online

Brian Scott Lipton, Cititour, etc.

Soraya McDonald, Andscape

Charles O'Keefe, E! News

Dan Meyer, Theatrely

Abby Monteil, them, etc.

Michael Musto, The Village Voice, etc.

Louis Peitzman, High Drama newsletter (Substack), etc.

Juan Michael Porter II, The Body, TDF Stages

Juan A. Ramirez, Theatrely

Mathew Rodriguez, them

Nathaniel Rogers, The Film Experience

Gillian Russo, New York Theater Guide

Michael Schulman, The New Yorker

Tim Teeman, The Daily Beast

Kyle Turner, Slant, etc.

Lindsey Weber, Not Broadway newsletter (Substack), etc.

Abbey White, Variety

Curtis Wong, HuffPost



GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics and its Dorian Awards honor the best in film, television and, under its theater wing, Broadway and Off-Broadway. More than 450-members strong, GALECA seeks to remind society that the world loves the Q+ eye on all things entertainment. A nonprofit organization, GALECA also advocates for better pay and access for a segment of journalists whose work is often undervalued by the very media they support.