Full Cast Set For Juliet Stevenson-Led THE DOCTOR at Park Ave Armory

Park Avenue Armory has announced the full ensemble for the North American premiere of Robert Icke's critically acclaimed production The Doctor. Olivier Award-winning actor Juliet Stevenson (Theater: Death and the Maiden, Duet for One; Film: Emma) leads the cast as Professor Ruth Wolff, a prominent medical professional who finds herself in an ethical quandary when a decision on the job makes her the subject of a heated national public debate that divides the nation.

In 2019, Stevenson won the Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Best Actress and was nominated for an Olivier Award for her role in The Doctor. The production marks Stevenson's third collaboration with Olivier Award-winning director Icke; she previously starred in his Almeida and West End productions of Mary Stuart and Hamlet.

Joining Stevenson as the principal cast of The Doctor are Christopher Osikanlu Colquhoun (Theater: Troilus & Cressida, The Lion King), Doña Croll (Theater: The Heresy of Love), Juliet Garricks (Theater: 100 Paintings), Preeya Kalidas (Theater: Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Mariah Louca (Theater: Best Of Enemies), John Mackay (Theater: Oresteia), Daniel Rabin (Theater: King Lear), Jaime Schwarz (TV: Difficult People), Matilda Tucker (Theater: The Snow Queen), Naomi Wirthner (Theater: An Evening At The Talkhouse), and Hannah Ledwidge on drums.

"A few times in the course of a whole career, a play comes along that speaks with searing brilliance to the times we are living in. For me, The Doctor is the play and Ruth Wolff is the role. It takes no sides, but throws complex and contradictory ideas and questions up into the air and watches them catch the light. I am so thrilled to be bringing this play to New York's Park Avenue Armory, with my incredible fellow players in the company. I can't wait to feel and hear the audience responses," said Juliet Stevenson.

Icke's The Doctor premiered in 2019 to critical success at the Almeida Theatre, which was founded in 1979 by Pierre Audi, the Marina Kellen French Artistic Director at the Armory. The play headlined the Adelaide Festival in early 2020 and toured across Europe at the Internationaal Theater Amsterdam and Burgtheater in Vienna. In the fall of 2022, The Doctor toured across the UK followed by a run in London's West End. Soon to be on stage in New York, Icke reimagines Arthur Schnitzler's Professor Bernhardi, written in 1912, breathing fresh life into what was revolutionary and controversial in its time with an updated story and its moral arguments for a contemporary context.

Christopher Osikanlu Colquhoun is known for his roles onstage in Troilus & Cressida at Shakespeare's Globe and Scar in The Lion King's UK tour.

Doña Croll is known for her roles onstage for Richard II, All My Sons, and as the first Black Cleopatra in Antony and Cleopatra. She also appeared in the film Mr. Malcolm's List and the TV series Doctor Who, Family Affairs, and Doctors.

Juliet Garricks is known for her roles onstage in Hamlet, Hello From Bertha, and The Winter's Tale.

Preeya Kalidas is known for her role as Amira Masood in the TV series EastEnders and the musical West End adaptation of Bend It Like Beckham.

Mariah Louca is known for her role onstage in Best Enemies at Noël Coward Theatre and appeared in the TV series EastEnders and Doctors.

John Mackay is known for his roles onstage in Robert Icke's Richard III and Oresteia. He appeared in the Disney film Cruella and the hit TV series Bridgerton, Great Expectations, and Call the Midwife.

Daniel Rabin is known for his roles onstage in King Lear and Robert Icke's Hamlet and 1984. He also appeared as Lord Blackmount in the TV series Game of Thrones.

Jaime Schwarz is known for her roles on TV roles on Difficult People, Younger, and Sorry for Your Loss.

Juliet Stevenson is known for her Olivier-award winning role as Paulina in Death and the Maiden and Robert Icke's Mary Stuart and Hamlet at the Almeida Theatre. She has appeared in prominent films including Douglas McGrath's film adaptation of Emma and Mike Newell's Mona Lisa Smile.

Matilda Tucker is known for her roles in the TV series Dangerous Liaisons and Doctors.

Naomi Wirthner is known for her roles onstage in The National Theatre's Paradise, Crisps with Chips at Home, and Against. She appeared in the TV series Soldier Soldier and Alex Rider.

The Doctor is part of Park Avenue Armory's full 2023 season. Additional upcoming Drill Hall programming at the Armory includes: the world premiere of Doppelganger, a theatrical staging of Schubert's Schwanengesang performed by renowned tenor Jonas Kaufmann and directed by acclaimed German opera director Claus Guth; Mutant;Destrudo, a world premiere, multidisciplinary commission from groundbreaking pop sensation Arca; and a restaging of Pina Bausch's iconic The Rite of Spring, performed by an ensemble of dancers from across Africa and paired with common ground[s], a new work by Germaine Acogny and Malou Airaudo.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

The Doctor

June 3 - August 19, 2023

North American Premiere

Very freely Adapted from Arthur Schnitzler's Professor Bernhardi

Adaptation and Direction Robert Icke

Set and Costume Design Hildegard Bechtler

Lighting Design Natasha Chivers

Sound Design and Composition Tom Gibbons

Casting by Julia Horan CDG

Additional Casting by Jim Carnahan, C.S.A

Originally produced by the Almeida Theatre and produced in the West End by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions.

Previews: June 3 - June 13, 2023

Opening Night: June 14

Performances: June 14 - August 19, 2023

Monday - Thursday at 7:00pm

Friday at 8:00pm

Saturday at 2:00pm and 8:00pm

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Tickets start at $30 (plus fees) for previews and $45 (plus fees) for performances and can be purchased at armoryonpark.org / (212) 933-5812

Park Avenue Armory

643 Park Avenue at 67th Street, New York, NY

ARTIST TALK: THE DOCTOR

Thursday, June 29 at 5:30pm

Tickets: $20 (plus fees)