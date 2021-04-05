Full Cast Announced for AMAS - YOU LOVE! A HEART TO HEART VIRTUAL CELEBRATION

Amas Musical Theatre has announced the full cast for Amas - You Love!: A Heart to Heart Virtual Celebration, its upcoming virtual benefit gala commemorating the company's 52nd Anniversary, on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 7pm with Honorary Chair, Grammy Award-winning Latin recording artist and activist Rubén Blades. "One Day at a Time" (Netflix) actress Justina Machado will be Mistress of Ceremonies. Tony Award winner, Lillias White, will receive the 2021 "Rosie" Award. The evening will be streamed online at www.amasmusical.org.

Directed by Maria Torres with a script by Jonathan Cerullo, the evening will include songs from four (4) Amas Musicals:

4 Guys Named José...and una mujer named María!

(Book by Delores Prida, conceived by David Coffman and Delores Prida)

Featuring: Danny Burgos, Mauricio Martinez (Broadway: On Your Feet!, "El Vato" Netflix), Eliseo Roman, Vincent Ortega

Distant Thunder

(by Chris Wiseman and Shaun Taylor-Corbett)

Featuring: Marissa Quinn, Shaun Taylor-Corbett

MĀYĀ

(Book and music by Cheeyang Ng, Book and lyrics by Eric Sorrels)

Featuring: Kuhoo Verma, Amy Bhandari, Hana Bookman, Kimberly Chatterjee, Meetu Chilana, Catherine Gloria, Jamen Nanthakumar, Cheeyang Ng, Akash Seeramreddi, Vishal Vaidya

Hip Hop Cinderella

(Book by Scott Elmegreen, Music and Lyrics by Rona Siddiqui, Conceived by David Coffman and Linda Chichester)

Featuring Amas Academy Teens: Alexis Aguilar, Cassandra Barkett, Jamiel Tako L. Burkhart, Brian Criado, Emily Lang, Lexy Piton

In addition, there will be an original Spoken Word piece conceived by Maria Torres called We Are All Flowers in His Garden, a tribute to Amas founder Rosetta LeNoire, composed and written by Rona Siddiqui. The cast includes: Alexis Aguilar, Dormeshia (After Midnight, Black and Blue, Bring in Da'Noise, Bring in Da'Funk), Tina Fabrique (Gospel at Colonus, Bring in Da'Noise, Bring in Da'Funk, Dessa Rose), and Jason Samuels Smith (Bring in Da'Noise, Bring in Da'Funk, "So You Think You Can Dance").

"The Rosie Award is given every year to an outstanding individual - or individuals - who are leaders in their fields. Our Honoree this year exemplifies the spirit of Rosetta LeNoire, through her stellar work, as well as for being a champion of a diverse and inclusive society. We are very proud to be honoring Lillias White, a cherished member of the Amas family" says Donna Trinkoff, Amas Artistic Producer.

Tickets are $500 (Platinum), $250 (Gold) and $125 (Silver) and can be purchased online at www.amasmusical.org, or by calling (212) 563-2565. Ticket buyers at this level will receive party packages at their home to enjoy the evening of the benefit. In addition, a Benefit Journal will be published online. All proceeds of the evening will benefit Amas education and theatre programs. More information is at www.amasmusical.org.