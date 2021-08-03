Full 2020 Cast to Reunite for NOLLYWOOD DREAMS at MCC Theater Beginning October; Audience Safety Policies Announced

MCC Theater announced today that the upcoming engagement of Nollywood Dreams will reunite the entire cast from the 2020 MCC production that was postponed due to the theater shutdown. Written by Burnt Umber Playwright-in-Residence Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play), Nollywood Dreams, the first production of their 2021-22 season, will begin previews in-person at MCC Theater's (511 W 52nd Street New York, NY 10019) Newman Mills Theater on October 21, 2021. Directed by Saheem Ali (Fires in The Mirror), Nollywood Dreams will have an opening night on November 11, 2021 and play a limited run through November 28, 2021.

The cast will include Abena (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play), Charlie Hudson, III (A Raisin in the Sun), Nana Mensah (Man from Nebraska), SANDRA OKUBOYEJO (Hamilton), Ade Otukoya (Gem of the Ocean), and Emana Rachelle (In The Name Of).

"Nothing thrills me more than to be reuniting with the Nollywood Dreams cast and finally getting the chance to share this play with the world," said playwright Jocelyn Bioh. "Being the first show back at MCC is an honor and we promise to fill the theater with laughter and pure joy."

Nollywood Dreams features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by David Weiner and Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, projection design by Alex Basco Koch, and hair & wig design by Nikiya Mathis. Dawn-Elin Fraser is the dialect coach and Alyssa K Howard is the production stage manager.

It's the 1990s and in Lagos, Nigeria, the Nollywood film industry is exploding and taking the world by storm. Ayamma dreams of stardom while working at her parents' travel agency alongside her lovable and celebrity-obsessed sister Dede. When Ayamma lands an audition for a new film by Gbenga Ezie, Nigeria's hottest director, she comes head-to-head with Gbenga's former leading lady, Fayola. Tensions flare just as sparks start flying between Ayamma, the aspiring ingénue, and Wale, Nollywood's biggest heartthrob, in this hilarious new play about dreaming big.

Nollywood Dreams is supported by The Laurents/Hatcher Foundation, The Bonnie Cashin Costume Design Fund, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, and The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.

The performance schedule for Nollywood Dreams is as follows: Tuesdays at 7pm; Wednesdays at 2pm and 8pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: The Wednesday October 27 performance will be at 7pm. There will be an additional performance on Monday November 22 at 7pm. There will be no performances on Saturday October 23 at 2pm, Thursday November 25 and Friday November 26.

Early access tickets to Nollywood Dreams are now available to book for Patrons and Subscribers at mcctheater.org. Tickets for Members will go on sale on Tuesday August 10, 2021 and single tickets will go on sale to the public later this summer at mcctheater.org.

Priority subscriptions for MCC's 2021/22 season start at $212 (including all handling fees) and include all the productions plus unlimited free ticket exchanges, 20% off guest tickets, waived ticket fees, and first access to tickets. Memberships start at $67 (including all handling fees) and include all of the productions at a discounted rate of $45 per ticket, up to three free ticket exchanges per production, 10% off guest tickets, waived ticket fees, and access to tickets ahead of the general public. Subscriptions and memberships are available for purchase beginning today at mcctheater.org.

Audiences will need to be fully vaccinated to attend a performance at MCC Theater. Fully vaccinated means having had your second shot or single shot (based on vaccination type) of an FDA or WHO authorized COVID-19 vaccine two weeks (14 days) before your performance date. Proof of full vaccination must be provided along with a government issued photo ID with matching name. Proof of vaccination can be shown with one of the following: your vaccination card, a photo of your vaccination card, or via an official governmental mobile app or website; NYS residents or those who received a vaccination in NYS may present proof of vaccination via the Excelsior Pass app. For more information about the Excelsior Pass please visit https://epass.ny.gov. Masks may be required to be worn.

The only exemptions to MCC's full vaccination requirement are for those under the age of 12, or those with who need an accommodation due to a medical condition or a sincere religious belief that prevents vaccinations. In these cases, proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to performance or proof of negative rapid COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance will be required and masks must be worn.

MCC Theater will stay current with and adhere to the guidelines of the CDC and WHO, therefore, this policy is subject to change pending any and all updates. Policy changes will be updated on MCC's website and all communication channels and ticket holders will be directly notified.

MCC is committed to the health and safety of its staff, artists, production crews, students and audience members. The theater has expanded its safety initiatives by installing a Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI) technology system, upgrading the HVAC system with MERV 14 & MERV 15 filters, placing standing HEPA filters throughout the building, as well doubling the facility deep cleaning schedule, and going contactless with digital ticket scanning and digital playbills, among other efforts.

In January 2022 MCC Theater will present a full production of Space Dogs, a new musical by Van Hughes (Burn All Night) and Nick Blaemire (Glory Days) and directed by Ellie Heyman (amfAR's Angels in America). Here She Is, Boys, by Ana Nogueira (Empathitrax) and directed by Mike Donahue (MCC's Collective Rage), will premiere in April 2022. The season will conclude in May 2022 with soft by Donja R. Love (one in two) and directed by Whitney White (What to Send Up When It Goes Down). MCC will also present Uncensored, an MCC Youth Company Production, in Spring of 2022. Additional information for these productions will be announced at a later date.