From Off-Broadway To On-line, FunikiJam Takes Families On Globe-Spanning Musical Adventures

This year April Showers are bringing something new for family audiences - "FunikiJam LIVE Online" classes & shows - designed to help kids explore the world even while they are stuck at home!

At the beginning of March, FunikiJam Music was in the third year of an Off-Broadway run, rehearsing for its Los Angeles premiere, preparing two musicals for summer tours of China, and running over 50 weekly classes in and around NYC. By mid-March everything was suspended. "Like many, I was paralyzed when the industry shut down so quickly," says FunikiJam creator, Brian Barrentine. "But when parents reached out for help, I began curating a weekly collection of themed FunikiJam online activities to share with our subscribers." The word spread quickly, views of their YouTube channel skyrocketed, and parents quickly asked for more.

FunikiJam answered with daily "FunikiJam LIVE Online" programs that combine elements from three of their previously separate divisions: live theater, video/production/streaming series, and interactive classes."The new interactive programs have been designed to meet a need for daily "young audience" activities, and to put our talented cast members back to work!" says FunikiJam's program director and cast member, Ashton Parrack. Having departed NYC to shelter with family in Oklahoma, Parrack worked closely with Barrentine to prepare the programs, rehearse the cast, and re-connect with family audiences. She also hosts most of the online programs as "Agent Melody".

"FunikiJam LIVE Online" programs combine the best of FunikiJam's interactive classes, videos, and Off-Broadway Musicals in a new, innovative format that keeps kids engaged with learning and

fun. Each episode even includes an animated short from the Captain Jam streaming series previously only available in China.

"Agents of Jam" from across the globe (Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Omaha, Oklahoma, Nashville, New York, & San Francisco to name a few) are hosting daily "episodes" about their homes and

cultures. Plus, you can even jam LIVE online with FunikiJam creator, Brian Barrentine ("Captain Jam" himself) several times a week.

FunikiJam veteran, and Italian television actor, Andrea Galata says, " the online platform allows us to enhance our programming and expand our audience in a way that truly meets our mission of " global exploration". Now when I am "on stage" with FunikiJam, my audience members may be in Italy, California, and Brooklyn while my cast-mates may be in South America, Puerto Rico, or Nebraska."

Running at least through June 14, FunikiJam's MUSIC GARDEN Spring Celebration, features daily "episodes" set in the EuroGarden, Spanish Garden, Farm Fun Garden, & a South American Fiesta

Carnaval. With various locations and agents, young musicians are guaranteed a fun, educational experience every day!

Recommended for families with kids 9 and under, FunikiJam offers a free preview visit, drop-in's, and even a special streaming family pass so you can jam every day.

For more detailed information, visit www.funikijam.com.





