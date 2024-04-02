Francesca Ravera and Leonardo Gómez Will Lead THE HUMMINGBIRDS Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hummingbirds, Garret Jon Groenveld's comedic drama that asks what meaningful work is within a dystopian society, is set for a limited engagement run April 3rd - 21st at The Chain Theatre, 312 West 36 Street. Directed by Kim T. Sharp, the production features Francesca Ravera and Leonardo Gómez. Performances of The Hummingbirds are on Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm, with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at: https://thehummingbirds.eventbrite.com

Been unemployed too long? Welcome to a very special office of the Unemployment Bureau! Here you will work with two very special unemployment counselors to place you into a job today. It may not be a job you are qualified to do, or a job that's safe for anyone to perform, but you will have to do it. because if you can walk, you can work!

The Hummingbirds won the 2012 Global Age Project and the 2012 Internationalists Global Playwriting Prize (7 Presentations in 7 countries - US, Romania, Spain, Mexico, The Netherlands, Germany, and Singapore) and received its English language premiere at New Jersey Rep in 2022. It is and is on tour in Romania (in Romanian) and has been produced in Spanish in Zaragoza, Spain and two acclaimed productions in Mexico City, Mexico.

"Garret's edgy script takes a darkly comic view of the chaotic future we are headed for," says Director Kim T. Sharp. "If you can't choose what you do, can you still be who you are?"

One of the show's two stars, Francesca Ravera says, "Through 'The Hummingbirds', audiences are immersed in a chilling world where personal freedoms are constrained, compelling us to reflect on the direction of our society."

The Hummingbirds features set design by Emily Hao-Yun Hsieh, sound design by Jason Lee. The Stage Manager is Kate Gavin.